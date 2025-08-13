Scoot serves up more destinations in Thailand and Japan

SINGAPORE, 14 August 2025: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), confirmed the launch of three new destinations — Chiang Rai in Thailand, and Okinawa and Tokyo (Haneda) in Japan — with flights commencing progressively between December 2025 and March 2026.

With the launch of these routes, Scoot will operate 111 weekly flights to Thailand and 45 weekly flights to Japan.

Photo credit: Scoot. Embraer E190-E2.

Phasing in new routes

Okinawa: Three weekly flights from 15 December 2025 using an A321neo.

Chiang Rai: Five weekly flights from 1 January 2026 using the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft configured in a single economy class cabin with 112 seats.

Tokyo (Haneda): Daily flights from 1 March 2026 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Singapore – Okinawa

TR834 will depart Singapore (SIN) at 0215 and arrive in Okinawa (OKA) at 0820 on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.

TR835 will depart Singapore (SIN) at 0920 and arrive in Okinawa (OKA) at 1345 on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.

Singapore – Chiang Rai

TR670 will depart Singapore (SIN) at 0550 and arrive in Chiang Rai (CEI) at 0800 on Tuesday and Saturday.

TR670 will depart Singapore at 1640 and arrive in Chiang Rai (CEI) at 1850 on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Chiang Rai – Singapore

TR671 will depart Chiang Rai (CEI) at 0835 and arrive in Singapore (SIN) at 1255 on Tuesday and Saturday.

TR671 will depart Chiang Rai (CEI) at 1925 and arrive in Singapore (SIN) at 2345 on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Singapore -Tokyo Haneda

TR800 will depart Singapore (SIN) at 1730 and arrive in Haneda (HND) at 0100 plus a day. Daily flights.

TR801 will depart Haneda (HND) at 0315 and arrive in Singapore (SIN) at 0830.

The new flights are open for booking with one-way economy class fares starting from SGD190 to Okinawa, SGD128 to Chiang Rai and SGD190 to Tokyo (Haneda), inclusive of taxes.

Scoot will also increase flights to support stronger demand for air travel during holiday periods. From August 2025, the airline will increase flight frequencies to cities including Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, Ipoh in Malaysia, Tokyo (Narita) (via Taipei) and Sapporo (Hokkaido) (via Taipei) in Japan, Jeju in Korea, Taipei in Taiwan and Vienna in Austria.

In Southeast Asia, flights to Bangkok increased from 35 to 39 times weekly as of this month. Ipoh will see improved services from 17 to 21 times weekly from November 2025. Chiang Mai will also see a progressive increase in frequencies to 14 times weekly by December 2025, up from the current daily service.

In North Asia, services to Tokyo (Narita) (via Taipei) will progressively increase to 14 times weekly from October 2025, up from 12 weekly. Services to Sapporo (Hokkaido) (via Taipei) will also increase from four to seven weekly from December 2025.

Between Singapore and Taipei, flights will gradually increase from 23 to 25 times from October 2025 and from 25 to 28 times from December 2025. Additionally, flights to Jeju will increase from five to seven weekly from January 2026.

In Europe, frequencies to Vienna will increase from three to five weekly from March 2026.

Scoot Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng commented: “We are thrilled to expand Scoot’s network in Asia with new routes to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo (Haneda), offering our customers even more travel options. In addition, the upcoming increase in services to some cities will support stronger demand for air travel during the year-end and the new year holiday periods. We will continue to look for opportunities to connect our customers to new travel experiences and memorable journeys with Scoot.”