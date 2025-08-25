PAL adds new Siargao flights

MANILA, 26 August 2025: Philippine Airlines (PAL) is making Siargao more accessible with more flight options via Clark and Cebu.

These domestic routes complement the flag carrier’s direct Manila-Siargao service, improving connectivity for travellers to the popular island destination.

Photo credit: PAL.

Clark International Airport’s location makes it convenient to get to from most areas of Luzon, making it an ideal choice for most travellers who are heading for Siargao Island.

In addition, travellers can take the Manila-Cebu flight and transfer to Siargao. Cebu’s fast and efficient layovers are sufficient to facilitate smooth transfers between flights. This route provides a suitable alternative for accessing the island, making it possible for visitors to have more choices to meet their travel requirements.

Cebu, a business and tourism centre, gathers visitors from surrounding islands and provinces. PAL’s Cebu-Siargao route is particularly geared towards travellers who want fast access to the island’s surf breaks, the most pristine nature, and a lively community, for a weekend getaway.

“Siargao’s alternative air connections via Clark and Cebu address the appeal for air access and encourage local tourism and economic activity,” said PAL Express President Rabbi Ang. “We are happy to play a leading role in the steady development of Siargao, wherein both the visitors and the residents will prosper due to expanded air transport opportunities.”

Philippine Airlines’ additional flights from its hubs in Cebu and Clark to Siargao have significant economic importance for both the airline and the island’s tourism sector.

By establishing new routes from Clark and Cebu to Sayak Airport on Siargao Island, PAL is reinforcing these airports as key hubs in its domestic network, reducing its reliance on the main Manila (NAIA) hub. This makes travel more efficient for passengers and helps distribute air traffic across the country.

The new flights will provide direct, non-stop access for travellers in Central and Northern Luzon (via Clark) and the Visayas region (via Cebu). Previously, many of these travellers would have had to endure a long land trip to Manila or a layover there, which was less convenient and often more expensive.

PAL continues to have direct Manila-Siargao flights, which serve residents and tourists of the country’s capital as well as travellers connecting from international flight routes.

The Manila-Siargao route remains a viable PAL service, ensuring that international visitors have convenient access to the Philippines’ famous island paradise. Travellers can take advantage of PAL’s special one-way base ​fares in economy class for as low as PHP4,388 according to the latest airline offer.

Siargao is an island in the Philippine Sea situated 196 kilometres southeast of Tacloban. It has a land area of approximately 437 square kilometres (169 sqmi). Siargao is known as the surfing capital of the Philippines, and was voted the Best Island in Asia in the 2021 Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ awards. (Source: Wikipedia).