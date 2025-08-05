MOVE supports ASEAN with its SNAP Campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 August 2025: MOVE, Asean’s homegrown online travel agency (OTA) platform, launched its “Explore ASEAN” SNAP (Flight + Hotel) Campaign on Monday to celebrate the 57th ASEAN Day on 8 August.

The announcement was made during the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) and Related Meetings held on Monday in Boracay, Philippines.

The campaign offers bundled flight and hotel deals, designed to encourage affordable and accessible travel across Southeast Asia. In the spirit of ASEAN Day, “Explore ASEAN” invites travellers to discover the region’s vibrant cultures, hidden gems, and unique experiences through the MOVE app. Travellers can also enjoy MYR60 off their SNAP bookings by using the promo code SNAPNOW on the app.

As an OTA born and bred in ASEAN and for ASEAN, MOVE connects travellers to over 700 airlines, one million hotels, airport transfers, travel insurance, and even concerts and sports events, all through one mobile-first app designed for the new generation of ASEAN travellers.

MOVE Chief Marketing Officer Ravi Shankar shared the concept: “It reflects our active commitment to making travel more inclusive, more affordable, and more meaningful for everyone in the region. And at MOVE, our goal is simple: to enable everyone to Travel More for Less.”