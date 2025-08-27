LANGKAWI, 28 August 2025: The Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) announced this week the launch of Langkawi Special Deals, a new campaign offering attractive travel packages and rebates designed to encourage domestic travellers to explore the island.

The initiative was officiated by Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Finance, YB Puan Lim Hui Ying, and aims to stimulate tourism during Langkawi’s low season It also seeks to strengthen collaboration among local tourism stakeholders by consolidating efforts on a single promotional platform that positions Langkawi as a high-value, attractive destination.

“As we move closer to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, the Government remains fully committed to ensuring the continued growth of our tourism sector Our approach is straightforward: strategic promotions, innovative collaborations, and meaningful community participation Initiatives such as Langkawi Special Deals play a vital role in achieving these goals,” said YB Lim in her officiating remarks.

Exclusive savings across Langkawi

The campaign features offers from attractions, hotels, F&B outlets, duty-free retailers, transport operators, and tourism service providers on the island Travellers can look forward to exclusive discounts of up to 70% on selected products and services from participating partners.

“It is important that we unite Langkawi’s tourism players in our mission to make the island one of the most desirable island destinations in the world. Langkawi Special Deals provides a platform for this collaboration, and we intend to make it an annual highlight for the island,” said LADA CEO Datuk Seri Haji Iskandar bin Datuk Haji Mohd Kaus.

He encouraged Malaysians to take advantage of the campaign’s offers and rediscover the premium experiences Langkawi has to offer.

Partnership with MAG

In conjunction with the launch, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between LADA and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), with MHholidays providing limited-time flight and hotel packages. The MoU was signed by LADA CEO Datuk Seri Haji Iskandar bin Datuk Haji Mohd Kaus and MAG Loyalty and Travel Services CEO Philip See, and witnessed by YB Puan Lim.

Through MHholidays, the tour operating arm of Malaysia Airlines, travellers will enjoy exclusive Flight + Hotel promotions, including savings of up to RM400* Complementing this, Journify, MAG’s integrated lifestyle platform, will offer an additional RM30 rebate on tours and attractions in Langkawi for customers booking Flight + Hotel packages Running from 1 September to 31 December 2025, the promotions provide exceptional value while delivering a more rewarding and memorable holiday experience on the island.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), CEO of Loyalty & Travel Services Philip See said: “We are honoured to partner with LADA to support the growth of Langkawi’s tourism industry As one of Malaysia’s most iconic destinations and a key hub in our network, Langkawi holds great significance for us Through MHholidays and Journify, we are bringing together our tour operating and lifestyle platforms to offer travellers more than just great value — but a seamless, premium travel experience enriched with curated offerings and the signature warmth of Malaysian Hospitality This collaboration reflects our commitment to making Langkawi more accessible, vibrant, and unforgettable for all travellers.”

Langkawi Special Deals will run from 1 October to 31 December 2025, with additional campaign partners to be announced soon. For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ and www.naturallylangkawi.my