PATA praises chapter network

BANGKOK, 29 August 2025: The Pacific Asia Tourism Association honoured its PATA Chapters and Student Chapters at an awards presentation during the PATA Power of Networking 2025 event hosted on Wednesday on the sidelines of the PTM2025.

In a statement posted on the association’s Facebook page, PATA chair Peter Semone praised the role of the PATA Chapters and Student Chapters and recognised their outstanding contributions and achievements.

PATA Malaysia Chapter – Spirit of PATA Award.

The 2025 award recipients

Pacific Asia Travel Association Philippines Chapter & PATA Philippines. LPU-Manila Student Chapter – Awards of Excellence.

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)-Thailand Chapter – Best Engagement with Young Tourism Professional Award.

PATA Cambodia Chapter & PATA India Chandigarh University Student Chapter – Best Sustainability Initiative Awards.

PATA India Christ University Student Chapter – Best Digital Engagement Award.

PATA Hong Kong SHTM Student Chapter – Trailblazer Award.

PATA has seen a revival of its chapter membership, with chapters in Asia dominating in terms of activities and presence at PATA events. The number of chapters in the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) varies depending on the source, but the most recent estimate ranges from 31 to 41 chapters worldwide, excluding student chapters.

PATA’s official website notes that the chapters are a vital part of the organisation, providing a local platform for tourism professionals to network, share knowledge, and promote PATA’s mission.

Chapters worldwide

Americas: Chapters in Canada and the US.

Europe: Chapters in countries such as Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Northeast Asia: Chapters in Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Macau and Hong Kong Student Chapter.

South Asia: Chapters in Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Southeast Asia: Chapters in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Pacific: A chapter in Micronesia.

PATA also has student chapters, which are a key part of its youth programme. Student chapters benefit PATA’s educational institution members, providing a way for students to engage with the industry and drive change.

75 years and still going strong

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) confirmed this week the start of a year-long campaign to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The announcement — featuring the screening of a short video briefly showcasing PATA’s past and revealing the 75th Anniversary logo and theme — was officially launched at the PATA Knowledge Forum 2025 on 26 August at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand, in conjunction with the PATA Travel Mart 2025 (PTM 2025).

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid commented: “Seventy-four years ago, our founders came together when the world longed for peace, healing, and hope. Their vision was simple yet powerful: to use travel as a bridge between cultures, as a pathway to prosperity, and as a passport to peace. That vision continues to guide us today, reminding us that the work we do is not just about tourism, but about connecting people and creating understanding across borders.”

He added, “It is in that same spirit — honouring the founders’ vision and embracing our ongoing mission — that I am delighted to officially launch the celebrations for PATA’s 75th Anniversary in 2026.”

Under the theme, “From Vision to Legacy: PATA at 75,” the anniversary marks a significant point in time in PATA’s journey, celebrating the association’s role in fostering responsible and sustainable tourism development across the Asia Pacific region and its future-forward commitment to actively evolve alongside the sector’s ever-changing priorities with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and adaptability.