WTTC recruits CDR as a global member

SINGAPORE, 28 August 2025: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) welcomes CDR, a global Talent Advisory firm specialising in luxury hospitality and destination real estate, as its newest global member.

Headquartered in London, CDR partners with organisations around the world to shape leadership and unlock potential across the Travel & Tourism sector.

CDR Founder & CEO Christina Reti. CDR Partners.

With a strong belief that people are the most valuable asset in the hospitality industry, the firm blends strategic foresight, deep industry expertise, and a human-centric philosophy to connect visionary leaders with transformative opportunities.

To date, CDR has led over 400 C-suite and senior-level placements, spanning the hospitality, real estate, leisure, and luxury sectors. Its international footprint and trusted advisory role make CDR a key contributor to the evolving leadership landscape of the travel and tourism industry.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “We are pleased to welcome CDR to our global Membership. People power travel and tourism, and the sector’s success hinges on strong, inclusive, and future-ready leadership. CDR’s work in nurturing talent and guiding organisations through transformation will be a valuable asset to our community as we collectively navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

CDR Founder & CEO Christina Reti said: “We are proud to join WTTC at a time when leadership has never mattered more. Nurturing both existing and emerging human capital is essential to shaping a more resilient, inclusive, and innovative global Travel & Tourism sector. We look forward to contributing our voice to this dialogue and collaborating with peers committed to excellence and transformation.”

With its commitment to people-driven change and a future-focused mindset, CDR is set to play an active role within WTTC’s global platform, advancing conversations around leadership, diversity, talent development, and organisational resilience.