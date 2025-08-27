Hotels face serious risks using ChatGPT

AMSTERDAM, 28 August 2025: Ireckonu, a leading provider of technology solutions for the hospitality industry, warns hotels about the growing risks associated with the improper use of artificial intelligence (AI) with guest data.

Ireckonu CEO Jan Jaap van Roon emphasises that the rapid adoption of tools like ChatGPT can lead to serious privacy breaches if proper safeguards are not in place.

“We are seeing many hotels experimenting with generative AI without the necessary checks and balances. This is not only a legal risk but also a threat to the trust hotels have built with their guests over the years,” says van Roon.

The main risk lies in public AI models like ChatGPT, which are not designed to handle sensitive guest information. Uploading personal data — names, preferences, or booking histories — could expose it to external servers, often in jurisdictions with weaker privacy laws. In the worst-case scenario, this data could be stored or used to train future models, potentially resulting in heavy fines under regulations such as GDPR.

The solution: Private and internal AI models

Ireckonu recommends using internal or private AI models, trained within the hotel’s own ecosystem. This approach enables hotels to leverage AI-driven personalisation and automation without compromising guest privacy or regulatory compliance.

“Hotels must invest in secure infrastructure, train their staff, and establish clear internal policies for AI use. Tools like Microsoft Copilot, securely integrated into internal systems, offer a much safer alternative than pasting data into public platforms,” adds van Roon.

Ireckonu urges hotel groups, technology providers, industry associations, and regulators to proactively establish clear global guidelines, set standards, and share best practices for the use of guest data with AI.

“We cannot wait for a scandal to force change. The industry must lead by example and ensure accountability — from technology providers and from ourselves,” concludes the CEO.

Founded in Amsterdam, Ireckonu provides middleware and Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions that empower complex hotel groups with unified data, actionable insights, and seamless guest journeys. From boutique properties to global chains, Ireckonu enables personalised, efficient, and data-driven experiences worldwide.

As the company continues to evolve, expanding its capabilities to enable and execute personalised marketing automation, it further enhances how hotels engage with guests at every touchpoint. Ireckonu currently employs over 75 professionals across Europe, North America, and Asia.

