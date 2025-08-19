2025 Trendy Taiwan officially kicks off

TAIPEI, Taiwan, 20 August 2025: Over 150 music performances in two weeks, 39 cross-industry music forums — Taipei launches Asia’s newest music platform and showcases its soft power.

The 2025 “Trendy Taiwan” will take place from 25 August to 7 September, delivering an international metropolitan music festival that showcases the city’s creative energy and charm to the world.

Three objectives

Concert Economy – activating consumption through music and connecting performance venues across Taipei.

Industry Trends – featuring expert forums discussing the trends and the future of the music industry.

Urban Actions – engaging cultural landmarks throughout the city.

Director of The Department of Cultural Affairs, Tsai Shih-ping, noted that, unlike last year’s pilot edition, this year’s edition focuses more deeply on the Concert Economy driven by music to boost tourism and consumption, with big concerts establishing the Trendy Taipei Boom.

Taipei Arena Series will feature top artists from Taiwan, Japan, and Korea, from 5 to 7 September, with tickets already selling fast online.

Additionally, Taipei Very Live will take place in the lead-up to the main events, from 5 to 7 September, connecting 22 Live Houses and music restaurants with over 50 diverse performances, including rock, jazz, and pop.

Taipei Music Centre chairperson Sandy Huang emphasized that Taipei Music Centre is an administrative organisation dedicated to promoting pop music and also serves as one of the key venues representing the development of the pop music scene, This year’s Taipei Music Expo (TMEX) and Jam Jam AsiaA present 70 performances from 28 to 31 August with tickets now on sale.

Industry trends

The Industry Trends section enables Taipei to connect with the world and engage with the future through immersive exhibitions and global forums. The Trendy Fusion Forum will take place at Ambi Space One. It will host renowned guests like Sebastian Masuda (pioneer of Japanese Kawaii culture) and Cha Haley (K-pop industry strategist), who will offer global insights on pop culture and music and bring valuable international perspectives and industry insights to the forum.

TMEX, Asia’s leading music industry expo, will gather representatives from 10 APAC countries and 60 exhibitors, including major festivals like Busan Rock Festival, Zandari Festa (Seoul), Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival, and venues like Zepp and Duo Live House (JP). International delegates this year expanded from 25 to over 100, including top figures like the chairman of Busan Metropolitan City Festival Committee Nam Deok-hyun, the curator of SXSW Sydney Kartini Ludwig, the programme director of 988 FM Malaysia Hu Bi-Ai and Senior Programme Director of MY FM Chou Wei-Wen. New this year is an Industry Matchmaking Day, facilitating real collaborations between artists and professionals.

StartSphere Taipei, featuring startups from six countries, including Japan, Korea, the US, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries.

Taipei Film Academy focuses on “AI and the Future of Film”, inviting people in the movie industry in Taiwan and abroad to explore the possibilities of technology and filming.

Expanding into neighbourhoods this year, bringing music closer to everyday life and offering everyone more chances to take part in events and sense the charm of music and culture. With its blend of concerts, performances, forums, exhibitions, and marketplaces, Trendy Taipei welcomes music lovers, creatives, tech enthusiasts, and casual passersby to find inspiration and resonance in the city. Let’s walk into the town, listen to the rhythm of now, and witness how creativity redefines the power of the moment.