BANGKOK, 1 August 2025: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SYDEL, a French real estate investment company, to establish Dusit France — a joint venture created to bring Dusit’s brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to France for the first time.

Leveraging SYDEL’s local knowledge and operational expertise, the joint venture will focus on identifying opportunities for Dusit Hotels and Resorts, whose portfolio of nine brands spans the lodging spectrum – from affordable lifestyle hotels to full-service luxury retreats.

Dusit International and SYDEL formally established Dusit France at a signing ceremony held in Paris. Pictured (from left): Donatien Carratier, Head of Dusit France; Jordan Elbaz, Partner, SYDEL; Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International; and David Elgrably, Partner, SYDEL.

Brands being considered for the French market include Dusit Thani (Bespoke Luxury), Devarana – Dusit Retreats (Wellness Luxury), Dusit Collection (Character Luxury), Dusit Hotels (Upper Upscale), dusitD2 (Lifestyle Upscale), Dusit Princess (Upper Midscale), ASAI Hotels (Lifestyle Midscale), and Dusit Suites (Lifestyle Long Stay).

Together, Dusit and SYDEL will identify strategic locations, support asset owners with repositioning projects, and introduce innovative hotel concepts focused on delivering memorable guest experiences, championing well-being, and creating long-term sustainable value.

The partnership was formalised at a recent exclusive signing ceremony held in Paris. At the event, Dusit International Chief Operating Officer Gilles Cretallaz shared the vision for Dusit France and outlined the group’s growth ambitions in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with SYDEL to seek opportunities to expand Dusit’s footprint and bring our distinctive brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to France — one of the world’s most iconic travel destinations,” said Cretallaz. “This partnership marks an important milestone in our global expansion strategy, and we are confident that our unique blend of cultural authenticity, innovation, and gracious service will resonate strongly with travellers and developers alike.”

Dusit’s portfolio currently spans 294 properties across 18 countries, including 55 operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 239 luxury villas under Elite Havens. In Europe, the company operates the upper-upscale Dusit Suites Athens in Greece, located in the vibrant coastal district of Glyfada on the Athenian Riviera.

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely memorable stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service.

The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes close to 300 properties operating under a total of nine brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, Dusit Hotels, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, visit dusit-international.com