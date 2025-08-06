Aeroflot increases flights to Nha Trang

HANOI, 7 August 2025: Aeroflot will increase flights from four to five weekly between the Russian capital Moscow and Nha Trang, a popular beach resort in southern Vietnam, effective 15 August.

The new flight will depart from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport every Friday, increasing flights from four to five weekly. By 22 September, another flight will be added, departing from Moscow on Mondays. Finally, on 1 October, an additional flight will be introduced on Wednesdays, giving the airline daily frequencies on the route to Nha Trang.

Photo credit: Airbus.

Aeroflot launched scheduled air service to Nha Trang for the first time in March 2025. Nha Trang is the second destination in Vietnam served by Aeroflot from Moscow. The airline also operates flights to Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline deploys an A350-900 on the route with a flight time of 10 hours and 10 minutes outbound from SVO to CXR and 11 hours and 15 minutes on the return flight from CXR to SVO.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website. Tickets for the new flights to Nha Trang are on sale at Aeroflot’s website, its mobile app or through the airline’s sales offices or ticket sales agents. International sales are blocked on popular booking sites such as Booking.com.

TTRW checked flights on Skyscanner, entering dates of travel for a round-trip between Moscow and Nha Trang. The request for flight details and fare content was blocked with the following red flag message.

“In the context of international sanctions, we are currently unable to display content that involves travelling to, from or within Russia. We are monitoring the situation closely and will resume operating when we can. We sincerely hope that a peaceful end can be brought to this situation soon.”

Flight schedule

SU0294 departs Moscow (SVO) at 1920 and arrives in Nha Trang (CXR)* at 0930 plus a day. Daily.

SU0295 departs Nha Trang (CXR) at 1130 and arrives in Moscow (SVO) at 1845. Daily.

*Cam Ranh International Airport (CXR).

In 2024, Aeroflot carried 30.1 million passengers (55.3 million when including all Aeroflot Group airlines).