Cathay announces solid 2025 interim results

HONG KONG, 7 August 2025: The Cathay Group announced its 2025 Interim Results on Wednesday, together with an exercise of purchase rights for an additional 14 Boeing 777-9s, bringing Cathay’s total commitment to 35 aircraft.

Cathay Group Chair Patrick Healy commented: “Over the past few years, we have embarked on an all-encompassing fleet renewal and expansion plan, which includes orders for over 100 new narrowbody, regional widebody, long-haul widebody and large freighter aircraft.

Photo credit: Boeing.

“This new order brings our total investment to well over HKD100 billion, which also includes new cabin products, lounges and digital innovation, further strengthening the Hong Kong international aviation hub and elevating the customer experience to new heights.

“As a Group, our passenger airlines, Cathay Pacific and HK Express, have launched or announced 19 new destinations so far in 2025, with more still to come. We now fly to more than 100 passenger destinations globally, as we continue to enhance Hong Kong’s connectivity with the world. ​

“We are also delighted to have been recognised in multiple renowned industry rankings and awards. Cathay Pacific was named one of the world’s top three airlines, as well as being recognised for having the world’s best Economy class and the world’s best in-flight entertainment according to Skytrax. Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo was again named Cargo Operator of the Year by Air Transport World, and HK Express was named one of the top five low-cost airlines in the world by Airline Ratings. These achievements would not have been possible without the steadfast support of our customers and the dedication of our people, for which we are extremely grateful.”

First-half results

As a group, Cathay reported an attributable profit of HKD3.7 billion in the first half of 2025, a similar level to the first half of 2024.

The group’s first-half result was attributable to increased passenger capacity and volumes, albeit at lower yields, a resilient cargo business and lower fuel costs.

Meanwhile, the results from associates, the majority of which are recognised three months in arrears, reflected an attributable loss of HKD181 million, compared with a loss of HKD342 million in the first half of 2024.

The group’s first-half result has allowed it to announce a first interim dividend payment to ordinary shareholders of HK20 cents per ordinary share, totalling HKD1.3 billion. This is the same amount per ordinary share as the first interim dividend paid in 2024.

Customer experience

Cathay Pacific’s new Aria Suite Business class cabins and in-flight entertainment system have received various recognitions in prestigious design industry awards. Building on these achievements, the airline will be introducing brand new cabins and a flat-bed Business class product on its existing Airbus A330s in 2026, followed by a world-leading First class experience onboard its Boeing 777-9s when the first aircraft is expected to arrive in 2027.

Additionally, Cathay Pacific has been rolling out refinements to the design of its current regional Business class on selected A330-300 and 777-300 aircraft with an updated look and features, which are expected to be completed this year. Furthermore, starting this month, Cathay Pacific is one of the very few airlines in the world to offer both 100% seatback inflight entertainment and 100% inflight connectivity across its entire fleet. ​

On the ground, Cathay Pacific has commenced an extensive redevelopment plan for its lounges. Earlier this year, The Bridge was opened at Hong Kong International Airport following a complete redesign. The redesigned Beijing flagship lounge is scheduled to open this month, while a brand-new flagship lounge will be launched in New York next year.