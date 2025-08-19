Air Canada suspends flights due to strike action

MONTRÉAL, 20 August 2025: Air Canada confirmed on Tuesday that flights of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge remain suspended due to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) failing to direct its flight attendant members to resume the performance of their duties as directed by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).

The CIRB has also directed flight attendants to resume the performance of their duties immediately.

Photo credit: Air Canada: Rolling cancellations extended.

Customers whose flights are cancelled are being notified of the cancellations and offered options that include a full refund, a future travel credit or rebooking on another airline. Those whose flights are cancelled are strongly advised not to go to the airport, unless they have a confirmed booking on a flight by another carrier.

In response to a labour disruption by CUPE that led to a strike on 16 August, Air Canada has been cancelling flights on a rolling basis. According to the latest announcement, all flights by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge remained cancelled throughout 19 August 2025. Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz or PAL continue to operate as usual.

The airline now estimates 500,000 customers have been disrupted as a result of the strike action.

Based on the latest updates, there is no confirmed date for when flights will resume. While the Canadian government and the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) have issued multiple back-to-work orders, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has so far defied them.

Even if the strike were to end immediately, Air Canada has stated that it will take several days for operations to return to normal, as aircraft and crew are out of position. Some flight cancellations could continue for up to seven to 10 days after the strike concludes.

In conclusion, flights will resume when the strike ends. The earliest this could happen is if the union were to suddenly agree to the government’s order or reach a negotiated settlement. However, based on the union’s current position, this seems unlikely in the very short term.

