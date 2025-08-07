Air Astana declares Q2 and HY results

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, 8 August 2025: Air Astana and its subsidiary FlyArystan announced this week financial results for the second quarter and six months ended 30 June 2025.

Air Astana CEO Peter Foster commented: “We continue to perform strongly with rising revenues and improved margins in H1, driving growth of 24.1% in EBITDAR and 132% in PAT. This is underpinned by an increase in both capacity and traffic of 17.8% and 17.3% respectively, despite the widely publicised macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

“Our performance highlights once again the benefits of our central location and agile approach as we successfully optimised costs and allocated capacity to our key markets to maximise margins.

“The increase in passenger numbers alongside capacity demonstrates the demand for our new routes across the fastest-growing regions in Asia, particularly the megamarkets of India and China, as we offer connectivity with the CIS region. Our codeshare agreement with China Southern Airlines, announced last week, is another essential step in developing this connectivity further.”

Group passengers carried increased 15.6% to 2.5 million (Q2 2024: 2.2 million) with average load factor remaining stable at 81.9% (Q2 2024: 82.8%).

Astana Group’s fleet now consists of 61 aircraft, made up entirely of Airbus A320 family and Boeing 767s, and is expected to increase to 63 aircraft by the end of 2025 and to 84 aircraft by the end of 2029.

H1 Highlights

Strong growth and continued focus on yield management deliver 24.1% increase in EBITDAR

Total revenue and other income increased 12.1% to USD658.2 million (H1 2024: USD587.2 million).

EBITDAR increased 24.1% to USD157.0 million (H12024: USD126.5 million).

EBITDAR margin improved by 2.3 pp to 23.9% (H12024: 21.6%).

PAT increased 131.9% to USD10.7 million (H12024: USD4.6 million).

ASK up 17.8% to 10.3 billion (H12024: 8.7 billion).

RPK increased 17.3% to 8.4 billion (H12024: 7.1 billion).

Unit revenues continue to be managed ahead of unit cost inflation, extending the positive trend from Q4 2024, demonstrating the effectiveness of the group’s ongoing efficiency measures and currency hedge.

RASK decreased 4.9% to USD6.41¢ (H12024: 6.74¢).

CASK decreased 6.2% to USD5.97¢ (H12024: 6.36¢).

Group passengers carried increased 11.6% to 4.5 million (H12024: 4.0 million) with a stable average load factor of 81.7% (H1 2024: 82.0%).

Group fleet expanded to 61 aircraft with the delivery of six A320 family aircraft.

Q2 Highlights

Robust revenue growth and double-digit EBITDAR expansion – underscoring increasing demand, cost efficiency and operational resilience.

Total revenue and other income increased 13.5% to USD365.8 million (Q2 2024: USD322.4 million).

EBITDAR increased 17.2% to USD97.1 million (Q2 2024: USD82.8 million).

EBITDAR margin improved by 0.8 pp to 26.5% (Q2 2024: 25.7%).

PAT increased 11% to USD18 million (Q2 2024: USD16.2 million).

ASK up 21.7% to 5.6 billion (Q2 2024: 4.6 billion).

RPK increased 20.4% to 4.6 billion (Q2 2024: 3.8 billion).

Despite the impact of geopolitical uncertainty, unit revenues and costs remain well-balanced, reflecting operational resilience.

RASK decreased 6.8% to USD 6.57¢ (Q2 2024: 7.05¢), driven mainly by local currency depreciation.

ASK decreased 6.5% to USD 5.87¢ (Q2 2024: 6.27¢) due to efficiency measures as well as the reduction in Tenge-denominated costs and lower fuel costs.

