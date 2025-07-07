InnoTrans expands to Singapore in 2027

SINGAPORE, 8 July 2025: Messe Berlin will launch InnoTrans Asia, the first Asian edition of the world’s leading transport technology trade fair, in Singapore, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Taking place from 7 to 9 September 2027 at the Singapore EXPO, this inaugural event will serve as a central platform for Asia’s rapidly growing transport sector.

Photo credit: STB. (left) Dirk Hoffmann, COO of Messe Berlin and Ong Huey Hong, Assistant Chief Executive, Industry Development Group, Singapore Tourism Board.

Complementing the biennial InnoTrans Berlin, InnoTrans Asia will debut in the alternate year, focusing on the thriving Asia-Pacific market. The trade fair will showcase Railway Technology, Railway Infrastructure, Public Transport, Interiors and Tunnel Construction.

“InnoTrans Asia is an important addition to the world’s leading trade fair in Berlin and enriches our international event portfolio,” said

Messe Berlin COO Dirk Hoffmann. “While InnoTrans Berlin will remain the centrepiece of the industry, we intend to establish InnoTrans Asia as a link between emerging markets and global innovations. Messe Berlin’s decision to establish InnoTrans Asia in Singapore capitalises on the region’s substantial investments in rail transport infrastructure.”

Singapore’s reputation for being pro-business, safe and innovative, coupled with its strategic location and demonstrated capability in hosting equipment-intensive trade exhibitions, makes it an ideal location for InnoTrans Asia. The city-state’s advanced infrastructure and comprehensive venue solutions have been key in attracting major industrial trade shows to its shores.

Singapore Tourism Board Assistant Chief Executive, Industry Development Group Ong Huey Hong said: “Securing InnoTrans Asia reaffirms Singapore’s position as the World’s Best MICE City and demonstrates our ability to host major industrial trade shows. Our competitive advantages – excellent connectivity, world-class infrastructure, neutrality, and trusted business environment – continue to attract major international trade shows. As a key hub between major markets like China and India, Singapore serves as an important gateway to the dynamic Asia-Pacific region, and we look forward to enabling meaningful exchange for the industry on transport technology and innovation.”

Further information can be found at: www.innotrans-asia.com