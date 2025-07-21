T’way Air boosts seasonal flights to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 22 July 2025: T’way Air, Korea’s low-cost carrier, is expanding its summer flights with increased connectivity between Singapore and Korea, alongside seasonal promotions.

Available through 31 July, the fare promotion is open for travel through 25 October 2025 as the airline inaugurates flights from Jeju to Singapore and doubles frequencies from its Seoul hub to Singapore.

T’way Air operates daily Incheon Seoul-Singapore flights using A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft. However, effective from 23 July to 15 August, the airline will increase flights to twice daily. It will then shift to a mixed schedule from 16 to 31 August, with two flights on Thursdays and Sundays, and one flight on the remaining days of the week. As of 1 September 1, the airline will revert to daily flights on the route. Additionally, the airline will inaugurate its new Jeju-Singapore route on 16 August, deploying a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

T’way Air offers downloadable coupons until 31 July.

SGD 15 Off Coupon: valid on Singapore–Incheon and Singapore–Jeju bookings of SGD 150 or more, with a travel period from July 2025.

SGD 40 Off Coupon: valid on Singapore–Incheon and Singapore–Jeju bookings of SGD 400 or more, with a travel period from July 2025.

SGD 50 Early Bird Coupon: valid on Singapore–Incheon, Singapore–Jeju bookings of SGD 400 or more, with a travel period from September 2025.

Additionally, passengers booking flights to Incheon or Jeju using promo code VACAYKR can save up to 15% (actual savings vary depending on the exchange rate at the time of purchase).

T’way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T’way Air

T’way Air Co Ltd, headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, serves customers across Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a fleet of Boeing 737-800s, Boeing 737 MAX 8s, Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs.



(Source: T’way Air)