Middle East and African hotel pipeline slows

SINGAPORE, 22 July 2025: Middle East and Africa are the only regions to show a decline in overall hotel pipeline activity at the end of the second quarter, according to CoStar’s June 2025 pipeline data.

CoStar is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

Europe

In Construction: 171,503 rooms (+3.4%)

Final Planning: 74,922 rooms (-19.7%)

Planning: 185,311 rooms (+15.4%)

Total Under Contract: 431,736 (+2.9%)

The UK led the region in total rooms in construction (24,711), closely followed by Germany (23,400).

Asia Pacific

In Construction: 523,672 rooms (+4.0%)

Final Planning: 41,705 rooms (-54.3%)

Planning: 391,877 rooms (+21.0%)

Total Under Contract: 957,254 (+4.2%)

Among countries in the region, China (318,327) led in construction activity, followed by India (40,950) and Vietnam (36,338).

Middle East & Africa

In Construction: 103,115 rooms (-5.4%)

Final Planning: 21,731 rooms (-34.2%)

Planning: 94,391 rooms (+13.7%)

Total Under Contract: 219,237 (-2.6%)

Most of the region’s pipeline activity is focused on the Middle East. Saudi Arabia (46,015) and the United Arab Emirates (16,271) have the most significant number of rooms under construction.

Americas

In Construction: 189,102 rooms (-9.3%)

Final Planning: 303,528 rooms (+1.5%)

Planning: 410,322 rooms (+6.4%)

Total Under Contract: 902,952 (+1.1%)

The US (138,922) holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the US, Mexico (14,562), Canada (9,128), and Brazil (5,334) show the highest number of rooms in construction.

