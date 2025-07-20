DUBAI, 21 July 2025: Emirates will operate a third daily service to Dublin, commencing on 26 October, providing customers with additional travel options to and from Dubai.

Emirates flight EK165 will depart Dubai at 0210 and arrive in Dublin at 0625, local time. The return flight, EK166, will depart Dublin at 0825 and arrive in Dubai at 2000 local time.

The additional flight will provide Irish travellers with an early morning departure option, complementing the existing afternoon and evening departures offered by the airline’s double daily service to the country.

The third daily flight will operate utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft set in a three-class configuration, offering customers eight private suites in first class, 42 lie-flat seats in business class and 304 spacious seats in economy class.

The added service will also provide travellers with enhanced connectivity to popular destinations across Emirates’ network, including Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

Connecting Dublin to the world

Last month, the airline officially introduced its newly retrofitted Boeing 777 on the Dubai to Dublin route, offering Irish passengers an upgraded experience with its four-class configuration, featuring its award-winning premium economy cabin and latest business class experience. The airline has also announced that it will deploy its second refurbished Boeing 777 to Dublin, starting from 16 October.

Customers travelling with Emirates can look forward to the warm hospitality of the airline’s multinational crew, regionally inspired meals, and the award-winning in-flight entertainment system – ice – offering up to 6,500 channels of the best movies, TV shows, podcasts, and more. Premium passengers will also experience an essence of Ireland onboard with VOYA bathroom amenities, Keogh’s Crisps and Killowen yoghurt.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com or make a booking on the Emirates App at Emirates Retail stores, the Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.