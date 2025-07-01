Trafalgar trio revamp 2026 tours

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2025: Trafalgar and sister brands, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, announce the launch of 16 new itineraries for travel in 2026, marking the most extensive introduction of new trips in the past seven years.

Spanning five continents and featuring both timeless destinations and trending travel hotspots, this expansion reinforces the brand’s dedication to meeting evolving traveller desires for immersive, personalised, and culturally rich travel experiences.

Bakewell in the UK’s Peak District, a place known for its character and countryside charm, features in Trafalgar’s 10-day English Adventure. (Photo credit: The Travel Corporation)

From Patagonia to Portugal, the Balkans to the Great Lakes, the newly unveiled trips include a dynamic mix of nature escapes, culinary explorations, heritage-rich adventures, and women-only departures, showcasing TTC Tour Brands’ commitment to offering something for every kind of traveller.

“Asian travellers are looking for new and meaningful experiences. With an audience that has matured in terms of travel styles and taste, we find that more travellers are embracing a slower, more mindful pace of travel,” said The Travel Corporation CEO Asia, Nick Lim. “Our new itineraries are designed to reflect this evolutionary shift.”

Meeting Travellers Where They’re Headed:

The launch comes as travel trends show surging interest in off-the-beaten-path destinations, regional cultural immersion, and multi-country adventures:

Portugal, South Korea, and the Balkans are among the top trending destinations for 2025, according to multiple travel indexes (Google Travel, Booking.com).

Women-only travel is booming, with companies catering specifically to female travellers growing by 230% in recent years and women now accounting for 71% of solo travel globally (Euronews, 1000 Mile Travel Group). Insight Vacations’ new Country Roads of the Deep South – Women-Only tour meets this growing demand.

Travellers are increasingly booking longer, multi-country itineraries, with 61.7% of travellers visiting more than one country on their most recent trips — reflecting a shift toward more immersive and diverse travel experiences (University of Zurich, Travel Medicine Department).

“From Asia, we’re seeing a growing appetite for travel to South America and lesser-explored parts of Europe, and we’re excited to meet that demand with these new trips,” Lim concluded.

These new trips are available to book now for 2026 departures. Visit the individual brand pages www.trafalgar.en-sg, www.insightvacations.com/en-sg and www.luxurygold.com/en-sg for more information.