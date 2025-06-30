KOTA KINABALU, 1 July 2025: Sabah has officially welcomed the first group of Chinese parent-child families for the inaugural Malaysia Educational Family Camp, a large-scale nature-based learning programme organised by Hangzhou Mutong Travel Services—the company behind China’s leading educational travel brand, Baby Walk the World.

Over the next two months, nearly 500 families from across China will arrive in scheduled groups to participate in this 6-day, 5-night immersive journey through Sabah. Designed for children aged six and above, the programme offers experiential outdoor learning focused on nature, resilience, and cultural appreciation, encouraging deeper curiosity and personal growth through real-world experiences.

With 13 years of experience and over 390,000 families served, Hangzhou Mutong is a pioneer in parent-child educational travel. Sabah now joins the brand’s global portfolio of destinations, which includes Sri Lanka, Hokkaido, Malaysia-Singapore, Nepal, and the United Kingdom.

“We are delighted to welcome Hangzhou Mutong Travel Services and their Baby Walk the World programme to Sabah,” said Julinus Jeffrey Jimit, Chief Executive Officer of the Sabah Tourism Board.

“This meaningful collaboration supports our vision for educational tourism and strengthens people-to-people ties between Malaysia and China. We trust these families will return home with unforgettable memories of Sabah’s nature and hospitality.”

This initiative further positions Sabah as a premier destination for family-focused and educational tourism while deepening cultural connections with a new generation of globally minded Chinese travellers.

For more information on Sabah visit: Website | www.sabahtourism.com