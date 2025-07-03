Meliá Hotels embarks on path to luxury in Asia

SINGAPORE, 4 July 2025: Meliá Hotels International (MHI) is spotlighting its accelerated expansion in the region at this week’s ILTM Asia Pacific, pledging that one in every three future hotel openings will fall in the luxury segment, led by the debut of landmark properties such as Paradisus Bali, its first all-inclusive luxury resort in Asia.

Strategic growth backed by strong results

Recognised as the most sustainable hotel company in Europe by S&P Global and ranked second globally by TIME Magazine and Statista, MHI is expanding its global luxury footprint while redefining destination-led hospitality in Asia.

In 2024, MHI reported a consolidated revenue increase of +6,4%, and increased net profit by +24.5% versus the previous year. Average revenue per available room (RevPAR) improved by +10.7% (almost doubling the industry’s average) driven by strong rate growth and recovery across leisure and corporate travel markets.

MHI’s luxury and premium brands currently represent 65% of its portfolio, supported by its strategy to sign 30 new hotels annually, favouring asset-light, high-value partnerships. The Company now faces a positive semester, following a strong Q1 in which it increased RevPAR by 6.5% and its consolidated profit by 94% compared to the same period in 2024.

Expanding luxury footprint in Asia-Pacific

In 2025 and beyond, MHI is strengthening its presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC) through the debut of its Paradisus by Meliá and The Meliá Collection luxury brands.

Opening in December 2025, Paradisus Bali will be the group’s first all-inclusive resort in Asia. Moving beyond the concept of all-inclusive, Paradisus Bali’s Destination-Inclusive programme prioritises guest immersion in the destination, while emphasising holistic well-being. Daily exclusive experiences will be available, both inside and outside the property, with each designed to help guests discover the beauty, rich culture, and natural wonders of Bali. Guests can explore locally rooted wellness rituals, refined dining across eight restaurants and twelve venues, and immersive experiences for both adults and families.

With 485 rooms and suites alongside seven private villas, Paradisus Bali also features The Reserve, an adults-only sanctuary offering exclusive privileges, and Family Concierge, a programme designed to deliver elevated experiences for family travellers.

The Meliá Collection, a curated collection of independent hotels with endless charm and a distinct homey feel, will make its Asia debut in 2026. Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat is nestled in the serene Vietnamese highlands, surrounded by lush greenery and misty mountain views. In Laos, Grand Luang Prabang captures colonial charm with its elegant architecture and sweeping views of the Mekong River. Further north, the Meliá Collection Arxan will offer a peaceful escape in the forested mountains of Inner Mongolia, designed as a secluded sanctuary that embraces nature and local heritage.

Gran Melia: Bringing Spanish culinary excellence to Asia

MHI is also making its mark in the region through elevated gastronomy. In Vietnam, Villa Le Corail, A Gran Meliá Hotel, offers a blend of Mediterranean elegance and Vietnamese coastal charm on the shores of Nha Trang. The resort’s signature restaurant, Hispania, brings Spanish culinary traditions to life using fresh local ingredients — a concept originally developed by renowned Spanish chef Marcos Morán. The Nha Trang kitchen is led by Chef Azizskandar Awang, and the restaurant has already earned acclaim, including a spot on Tatler Best 100 Restaurants 2025 and recognition from Robb Report as one of Asia’s top 25 dining destinations.

In Indonesia, ERRE & Urrechu Jakarta — Asia’s first Basque fire-grilled fine dining concept by Chef Iñigo Urrechu — brings Northern Spain’s culinary heritage to Gran Meliá Jakarta, further reinforcing the group’s reputation for exceptional F&B offerings.

“Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic and promising regions for luxury travel,” said MHI Regional Managing Director, Asia-Pacific Ignacio Martin.

“As traveller preferences evolve and demand for high-end, culturally resonant experiences grows, Meliá is uniquely positioned to lead. With every new opening, we aim to blend the soul of Spanish hospitality with the richness of local culture – creating not just exceptional hotels, but flagship destinations that reflect the future of luxury in Asia.”