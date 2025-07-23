SINGAPORE, 24 July 2025: As summer holidays beckon, Emirates invites travellers from Singapore to reimagine their plans with Dubai – a city purpose-built for comfort, discovery, and world-class experiences all year round.

With exclusive benefits for Emirates passengers and seamless connections through the airline’s extensive global network, Dubai is not only a rewarding summer destination but an ideal stopover for travellers.

A City Designed for All Seasons

Dubai is one of the few global cities engineered for year-round travel. With wide-scale air conditioning, temperature-controlled pools, and an abundance of indoor entertainment, visitors can explore, unwind, and spend time comfortably, even during the peak of summer. From indoor theme parks and immersive museums to shopping festivals, live events, and family-friendly experiences, Dubai offers more than just a place to stay – it is a city that thrives in every season.

Added Value for Emirates Passengers

To help travellers make the most of their trip, Emirates invites customers to take advantage of My Emirates Pass. With an Emirates boarding pass, they can unlock exclusive offers at hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets across the UAE.

From exploring iconic landmarks to indulging in world-class shopping and cuisine, My Emirates Pass enhances every summer adventure in Dubai with added value and memorable experiences. It is available for all Emirates passengers travelling to or through the city this season.

A Seamless Journey with Emirates

Onboard, Emirates offers a travel experience designed for comfort and enjoyment at every stage of the journey. Customers across all cabins can enjoy regionally inspired meals, complimentary beverages, and ice, as well as Emirates’ award-winning in-flight entertainment system, offering more than 6,500 channels of movies, music, TV, and more.

Families are treated to kid-friendly meals, entertainment, and toys, with priority boarding and additional support at the airport for smoother journeys.

Arriving at Dubai International (DXB), Emirates customers enjoy fast-track connections and direct access to the city’s modern, climate-controlled transport network, ensuring the journey continues with ease on the ground.

Dubai as a Destination – and a Value-packed Stopover

For travellers planning a more extended holiday, Dubai offers a full spectrum of indoor leisure, shopping, culture, and dining. For those taking long-haul journeys, it provides a smooth, value-packed stopover that combines rest with discovery.

Connected to the World

Emirates connects Dubai to over 140 destinations across six continents, offering global travellers flexible options throughout the summer. With multiple daily flights from key cities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, and Africa, passengers can choose schedules and cabin products that match their travel plans—whether flying for leisure, business, or connecting through Dubai en route to other global hubs.

This year, Emirates celebrates 35 years of operations in Singapore, marking more than three decades of connecting travellers between the Lion City and the world through its hub in Dubai. Since commencing operations in June 1990, Emirates has carried over 10 million passengers on more than 65,000 flights between Singapore and Dubai.

Emirates currently operates four daily flights between Singapore and Dubai with a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, as well as a non-stop daily service connecting Singapore with Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Emirates also offers personalised travel planning and expert advice from dedicated consultants at the Emirates World retail store located at Singapore’s Odeon 333, which opened earlier this year.

For more information, visit https://www.emirates.com/sg/english/.

