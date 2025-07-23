Mama Shelter to settle in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 24 July 2025: Ennismore, a lifestyle and leisure hospitality company under the Accor umbrella, joins Thailand’s Platinum Group to announce the signing of Mama Shelter Bangkok Platinum.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, Mama Shelter is set to open its doors in 2029, featuring 578 rooms spread across 47 floors of a new mixed-use development. The 48-storey Platinum Square, which will also house a four-storey shopping centre, is under construction on a site near Prathunam-Petchaburi junction.

Platinum Square rendering.

The Platinum Square is situated a short walk from the Siam and Chit Lom BTS Skytrain stations, and close to the MRT Orange Line, currently under construction with a planned opening in 2030.

Mama Shelter at Ennismore Brand CEO Cedric Gobilliard said: “Bangkok is a city that offers something new to experience at every turn, and the thrill of the unexpected excites us with the signing of Mama Shelter Bangkok Platinum. Mama Shelters are living places, offering something for everyone, and we can’t wait to bring Mama’s distinctive spirit to Thailand for the first time with Platinum Group.”

Platinum Group, Chairman of the Executive Committee Surachai Chotjurangkool added: “The company is delighted to collaborate with the Mama Shelter brand from Ennismore to launch Mama Shelter Bangkok Platinum, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.”

Founders Serge Trigano and his two sons, Jérémie and Benjamin, describe Mama Shelter as “a place to live life to the full: it’s affordable, irreverent, popular, sassy, and sexy. Mama has created havens for her guests. Much like a mother who cares for her children, Mama looks after travellers as if they were her own.”

Since opening its first hotel in Paris East, Mama Shelter has expanded to Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Prague, Belgrade, Toulouse, Lille, London, Paris West, Luxembourg, Rome, Lisbon, Paris La Défense, Rennes, Dijon, Nice, and Dubai. Future hotels include Zurich, Casablanca, Cape Town, Amsterdam, and Lake Como, as well as Mama Shelter’s first hotel in Asia, set to open in Singapore later this year.

“Mama Shelter is owned by Ennismore, a global collective of lifestyle brands, which is in turn a joint venture with Accor Group. The brand was originally founded by Serge Trigano and his sons, Jérémie and Benjamin, in 2008,” according to the Accor Group’s corporate website. While Mama Shelter is part of the Ennismore portfolio, they collaborate with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.