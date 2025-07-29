STB teams up wth IndiGo to boost visits

Delhi, 30 July 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, have signed a year-long Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Singapore as a leading leisure and business destination for Indian travellers and boost bookings through IndiGo’s extensive network.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Elbers (left) and Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Melissa Ow (right).

The collaboration marks STB’s first MOU with an Indian airline, and IndiGo’s first with a national tourism board.

India remains one of Singapore’s top three tourism source markets, building on its strong performance in 2024. In the first half of 2025, Indian visitor arrivals exceeded 500,000, supported by robust air connectivity.

More than 270 weekly flights connect Singapore to 15 Indian cities via Changi Airport — the most connected airport in Southeast Asia — providing Indian travellers with convenient and seamless access to the city-state.

IndiGo continues to strengthen connectivity between the two countries, with Singapore consistently ranking among IndiGo’s top three international travel destinations.

As the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, IndiGo will introduce IndiGoStretch, its tailor-made business product, on flights connecting Singapore to Delhi and Mumbai, starting 9 August 2025, coinciding with Singapore’s National Day. Additionally, with flights from nine destinations and seamless connections across its network, IndiGo is well-positioned to cater to the growing demand on these routes.

A partnership tailored for today’s curious and connected traveller, Singapore continues to transform as a destination, reflecting the evolving ways travellers discover the city-state. Following the success of ‘Untold Singapore’ — a high-impact campaign between the STB and IndiGo earlier this year — the upcoming enhanced partnership aims to spotlight Singapore’s hidden gems further and expand its reach to drive demand for travel to Singapore from across India.

The year-long campaign will showcase Singapore’s multifaceted appeal, offering visitors fresh ways to experience both its lesser-known and iconic spots. The initiative combines attractive travel deals, engaging co-branded content, strategic influencer partnerships, and innovative creative formats to enhance the pre-travel experience. The partnership also extends beyond B2C campaigns to include comprehensive trade outreach through roadshows across India, trade training programmes, MICE[2] perks, and curated familiarisation trips. Through collaborative data sharing and analytics, both organisations will develop targeted marketing campaigns that speak directly to the interests and aspirations of Indian travellers.

“As we celebrate 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic relations in 2025, our expanded collaboration with IndiGo and the launch of the year-long ‘Untold Singapore’ campaign positions us to harness the potential of India’s dynamic travel market. By leveraging IndiGo’s extensive network and Singapore’s diverse offerings, we are poised to capture the growing demand for unique and meaningful travel experiences among Indian visitors. This partnership will inspire both first-time and returning Indian visitors, further strengthening the enduring tourism ties between our nations,” said Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Melissa Ow.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Elbers, added: “Given the strong cultural, commercial, and strategic ties between India and Singapore, there is great demand for existing connectivity between the two countries and potential for more. We are delighted to partner with the Singapore Tourism Board to boost tourism and travel between the two countries. With flights from nine destinations and seamless connections across our network, we are well-positioned to cater to growing demand on these routes. With our recent introduction of IndiGoStretch, a tailor-made business class product to Singapore, we are even more confident that our customers will enjoy the premium travel experience to this vibrant destination.”