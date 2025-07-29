Star Voyager presents six weekend cruises to Xiamen

HONG KONG, 30 July 2025: StarCruises will launch six two-night weekend cruises, aboard the Star Voyager on 19 September, exploring the coastal beauty of Xiamen, China.

These weekend cruises departing Hong Kong on Fridays will complement the cruise line’s popular Weekend Sea-cation High Seas Cruises.

Star Voyager offers cruises to Xiamen from its Hong Kong home port.

Departing from the Ocean Terminal in the heart of Hong Kong, the special cruise series sets sail on a Friday evening at 2000 on one of six departures: 19 & 26 September; 3, 17 & 31 October and 14 November 2025. The cruises return to Hong Kong on Sundays at 1400. These cruises replace the previously announced Weekend High Seas Cruises scheduled for the selected dates.

The weekend cruise experience offers a blend of relaxation at sea and cultural exploration ashore. After an overnight sailing, guests will arrive in Xiamen, one of China’s most charming coastal cities.

Xiamen is renowned for its stunning seaside scenery and relaxed atmosphere, as well as its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Gulangyu Island, which is famous for its colonial architecture and car-free streets.

The Nanputuo Temple, nestled at the foot of lush mountains, offers a peaceful spiritual retreat. At the same time, the bustling Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street is perfect for savouring local Fujian cuisine and shopping for unique souvenirs. With its rich culture and picturesque landscapes, Xiamen provides an unforgettable day of discovery.

Reservations for the Two-Night Cruise to Xiamen open on 5 August 2025. An early bird promotion is available until 15 September 2025 with fares starting from HKD1,300 per guest (based on twin sharing).