Scam warning on fake visa websites

LONDON, 21 July 2025: Travel insurance experts at Quotezone.co.uk are warning of a rise in fake visa websites and phishing scams targeting holidaymakers worldwide.

As more countries move their visa applications online, scammers are exploiting the confusion by setting up convincing copycat websites, spoofing official portals, and charging inflated fees for fake or unnecessary documents.

(Photo credit: Quotezone.co.uk).

Quotezone.co.uk CEO Greg Wilson explains that travellers often only realise they’ve been scammed when they’re denied boarding or refused entry, turning a long-awaited holiday into a disaster.

Quotezone has shared expert tips on how to spot and avoid these scams, along with travel insurance advice to protect against costly mistakes.

While many destinations are visa-free, travellers still need to apply online for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) a few days before departure.

As more countries transition to online visa systems, scammers are increasingly exploiting the process by creating convincing yet fraudulent websites to steal personal information or charge inflated fees.

And with travel rules varying significantly between destinations, scammers are also capitalising on the confusion, setting up unofficial visa application websites, spoofing legitimate government portals, and charging inflated fees for fake or unnecessary documents.

One of the most common scams involves copycat websites designed to resemble official government visa portals. These sites may charge excessive admin fees, request unnecessary details, or even submit real applications while pocketing the difference.

Another growing threat is phishing via email or text, where fraudsters pose as immigration authorities or embassy officials. Victims are often pressured with warnings of denied entry or urgent deadlines, prompting them to click malicious links or hand over payment information.

Fake visa agents are also targeting holidaymakers, offering fast-track applications for a premium fee, only to disappear after payment or supply forged documents.

Wilson said: “Some fake sites look incredibly professional, mimicking official government branding while charging double or triple the standard fee, only for travellers to discover later they’ve bought an invalid visa.”

To help avoid visa scams, Quotezone.co.uk shares the following tips:

Use official government websites only

Always apply through official government visa portals to avoid falling victim to fraudulent sites.

Check visa requirements early

Visa rules and entry requirements vary widely depending on the country. Research well in advance to understand what documents you need and avoid the stress of last-minute applications. It reduces the risk of turning to unofficial websites in a panic to get your visa sorted quickly.

Beware of high fees or urgent pressure

Official visa fees are usually fixed and clearly stated on government websites. Be suspicious if you’re asked to pay significantly higher fees or if you’re pressured to apply urgently. Scammers often use fear tactics to rush you into paying for unnecessary or fake services.

Look for HTTPS and check the web address

Ensure the website you’re using is secure by looking for “https://” at the start of the URL and a padlock symbol in the browser. Double-check the web address carefully – scammers often create websites with similar names to official portals, but with subtle differences.

Never share sensitive information over email or text

Legitimate immigration authorities or embassies will not request payment details, passport scans, or personal information through insecure email or text messages. Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unexpected messages claiming to be official.

Pay with a credit card if possible

Where payment is required, use a credit card as it provides an extra layer of protection. If you discover fraud or need to dispute a charge, credit card companies can help you recover your money. Quotezone.co.uk helps holidaymakers compare and find savings across various types of travel insurance, including multi-trip, annual travel, and USA travel insurance.