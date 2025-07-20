MIRI, Sarawak, 21 July 2025: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) celebrated a significant milestone in its long-term greening efforts last week by planting 2,500 native tree seedlings at Piasau Nature Reserve, Miri, as part of its ongoing ecoGreenPlanet Initiative.

It brings the cumulative total to 6,200 trees planted, representing 62% of the initiative’s 10,000-tree target by 2027. Launched in 2023 in collaboration with Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), the ecoGreenPlanet Initiative reflects STB’s steadfast commitment to environmental restoration, biodiversity protection, and responsible tourism practices under the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

YB Dato Dennis (Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board) gave his opening remarks during the opening ceremony of the event at Miri Piasau Nature Reserve.

“Today is not only about planting trees, it is about planting hope, partnerships, and accountability. It is about showing the world that Sarawak doesn’t just talk about sustainability, we act on it,” said Sarawak Tourism Board Chairman YB Dato Dennis Ngau. “Together, we are not only greening Sarawak, we are shaping a more resilient, responsible future for our people, our planet, and our tourism industry.”

The planting activity in Miri complements previous efforts at Samunsam Wildlife Sanctuary and Bukit Lima Nature Reserve, with seedlings planted under the initiative estimated to offset approximately 1,085 tonnes of CO2 over the next 10 years.

This year’s tree planting is also part of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2025 sustainability programme, which continues to set new benchmarks for responsible event management.

YB Dato Dennis Ngau with YB Adam Yii Siew Yang officially start the event with planting the first seedling.

This year’s green initiatives include a dedicated Shuttle Bus System to reduce traffic emissions to and from the festival site, solar-powered charging stations and lighting supported by Sarawak Energy Berhad, and an upcycling project that transformed over 1,300 wristbands into lanyards handcrafted by single mothers in Sarawak. Circular kitchen practices are also being implemented, with waste cooking oil converted into biodiesel through a collaboration with SD Guthrie.

Complementing these efforts are interactive educational booths focused on wildlife conservation, in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF); recycling and ecobrick-making initiatives, in collaboration with the Miri Secondhand Dealers and Recyclers Association; and carbon footprint tracking, in collaboration with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

The ecoGreenPlanet Initiative directly supports Sarawak’s alignment with global Sustainable Development Goals, including Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

