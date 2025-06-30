DUBAI, UAE, 1 July 2025: Emirates and Bahamasair have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an interline partnership benefitting customers travelling to the Bahamas.

The partnership enables Emirates to expand its reach in the Caribbean, allowing customers to fly the Bahamas’ national flag carrier from Florida to one of three destinations in the island nation.

Under the unilateral agreement, customers travelling on Emirates to Miami or Orlando will be able to connect to Bahamasair flights to Nassau, Freeport or San Salvador, with the added convenience of booking itineraries with both airlines on a single ticket. Additionally, Emirates customers will enjoy a generous baggage allowance when flying on Bahamasair to the three destinations.

Commenting on the new interline partnership, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are pleased to establish an interline partnership with Bahamasair to expand our reach to new and exciting destinations and offer travel options for our customers planning journeys to the Caribbean nation. The interline partnership offers customers the convenience of connecting in Florida for travel onwards to points across the islands of the Bahamas, while enjoying competitive fare pricing, the convenience of booking the entire journey on a single ticket and a generous baggage policy.”

As part of the MoU, both carriers will also explore opportunities to enhance their cargo interline cooperation and potential partnerships under their frequent flyer programmes.

Florida gateways, Miami and Orlando, are among the 12 US destinations that the world’s largest international airline currently flies. Emirates serves Miami with daily flights with its Boeing 777, along with five-weekly services to Orlando, connecting travellers across its expansive network of over 140 destinations.For more information and to make bookings visit: www.emirates.com.