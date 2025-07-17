Qatar restarts Aleppo flights in August

DOHA, Qatar, 18 July 2025: Qatar Airways confirmed on Thursday that it will resume services to Aleppo, Syria, with three weekly flights starting from 10 August 2025, increasing to four weekly flights effective 1 September 2025.

Qatar Airways operations to the city first began in 2011. The airline resumed flights to Damascus in early 2025, making Aleppo the second Syrian destination to connect to the airline’s global network.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Aleppo will be added to Qatar Airways’ network of more than 170 global destinations. The resumption represents the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity in the region and worldwide through Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

Other airlines serving Syria

As of July 2025, several Middle East airlines have resumed flights to Syria, indicating a gradual resumption of air travel to the country. But the list changes constantly depending on the security situation in Syria, which is volatile due to civil unrest, military interventions and bombing missions by Israel’s air force. Travel advisories caution against visiting Syria.

Emirates has reintroduced flights to Damascus, initially with three weekly services, which will expand to four weekly frequencies starting 2 August 2025, and daily operations from 26 October 2025.

Air Arabia: Flights to Damascus from Sharjah are operational.

Syrian Airlines: Continues to operate flights to various destinations, including Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE, and Istanbul (Turkey). It is attempting to schedule as many flights as possible given airspace limitations.

Turkish Airlines: Operates flights to Damascus International Airport from Istanbul Airport.

Flyadeal (Saudi Arabia) has also joined the list of airlines flying to Syria.