Ponant launches fly, stay & cruise package

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2025: Ponant Explorations has launched its Fly, Stay & Cruise package for the 2026 Kimberley season, offering travellers an all-inclusive journey to one of Australia’s most awe-inspiring destinations.

Packaged with return economy flights from Australia and New Zealand’s major cities, premium accommodation with transfer on sale until 30 September 2025, the world-class Australia’s Iconic Kimberley small ship expedition is the most seamless way to discover the wild beauty of the Kimberley.

The Kimberley 2026 season features 16 departures between May and September aboard Ponant Explorer Le Jacques-Cartier and its Sistership Le Soléal.

Sailing between Broome and Darwin, guests are invited to indulge in Ponant’s signature style, where the onboard atmosphere evokes the feeling of a private yacht.

“The Kimberley region is unlike anywhere else on Earth,” said Ponant CEO Asia Pacific Deb Corbett. “Given its remote location, we understand that arranging travel can feel complex… From flights and hotel stays to an extraordinary small-ship expedition, every element is effortlessly connected.”

Extending the offer to the West Coast in 2026

In addition to their extensive Kimberley programme, two exclusive departures in July and August 2026, West Coast Odyssey will offer guests the opportunity to experience Australia’s west coast – a 10-night expedition voyage between Broome and Fremantle. Guests will explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Shark Bay, celebrated for its rare marine species and ecological significance, and venture into a string of extraordinary parks including Jurien Bay Marine Park, Abrolhos Marine Park, Montebello Islands Marine Park, and Murujuga National Park on the Burrup Peninsula.

Starting price is USD13, 670 per person in a deluxe stateroom with private balcony. The package includes:

Return economy airfares from Australia and New Zealand’s major cities;

1-night hotel stay & transfer – before or after the sailing;

10-night Australia’s Iconic Kimberley or the 10-night West Coast Odyssey luxury expedition;

Daily expert-led shore excursions, lectures and Zodiac outings;

All onboard meals, drinks, including 24/7 room service and mini bar restocked daily.

The Fly, Stay & Cruise package is available to book until 30 September 2025.