Vietjet presents double-day deal

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2025: Vietjet presents its 7/7 double-day promotion, offering discounted tickets with up to 77% off (excluding taxes and fees), applicable across the airline’s entire Vietnam domestic and international network.

With this promotion, Singapore travellers can enjoy discounted deals when flying to Vietnam to explore popular destinations such as Hanoi, Danang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc. The airline also marks its continued international growth with the addition of two new routes from Hanoi to Chengdu and Xi’an, launching this week.

For one day only, from 0100 to 2400 (GMT+8) on 7 July 2025, guests booking Eco tickets at the airline’s website or mobile app using the promo code SUPERSALE77 will enjoy savings of up to 77% (excluding taxes and fees). The offer is valid for travel between 11 August 2025 and 28 March 2026 (terms and conditions apply), across all Vietjet’s routes.

To meet the soaring travel demand this summer, Vietjet has added over 600,000 additional seats across its growing network of more than 145 domestic and international routes. The airline connects travellers to top destinations in Vietnam, Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Vietjet launches two new direct routes this week from Hanoi, connecting to Chengdu on 1 July and Xi’an on 6 July. These new services strengthen Vietjet’s presence across Asia, enhancing access to major cultural and economic hubs while reinforcing the airline’s commitment to regional connectivity and international growth.