Lifestyle hotel boom reshapes hospitality

SINGAPORE, 24 July, 2025: Lifestyle hotel rooms in Asia Pacific have quadrupled since 2014, with nearly 65,000 new hotel rooms having been introduced to the region, according to a new report by global real estate consultancy firm JLL.

JLL’s Lifestyle Hotels in Asia Pacific 2025 report attributes the continued growth of the lifestyle hotel sector across the region to evolving consumer preferences, premium pricing power, and increasing investor interest. Projections indicate that lifestyle hotels constitute 6-9% of new hotel supply in the region.

“The strong performance and growth potential of lifestyle hotels are attracting significant investor interest across Asia Pacific. The efficient programming and differentiated offerings of lifestyle hotels are making them increasingly attractive to investors, who recognise their potential for higher returns and long-term value creation,” said JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Asia Pacific Senior Managing Director, Head of Advisory and Asset Management Xander Nijnens.

“We expect to see continued M&A activity in the sector as established chains look to expand their portfolios, and smaller platforms seek to leverage the resources and distribution networks of larger players. This consolidation will further shape the competitive landscape and drive innovation in the years to come.”

Southeast Asia currently boasts three times more rooms than Australia and New Zealand, as well as South Asia. However, Australia and New Zealand are experiencing the most rapid growth, driven by strong domestic demand and a growing appetite for unique and experience-driven travel.

Lifestyle hotels in Asia Pacific command a significant price premium of 10 to 11% compared to traditional hotels, with an ability to attract discerning travellers willing to pay for distinctive experiences and personalised service. Curated dining experiences and vibrant social spaces are essential in attracting and retaining guests. Food and beverage offerings play a crucial role in the success of lifestyle hotels, contributing a higher F&B revenue per occupied room (around 30% on average) compared to traditional hotels.

The Asia Pacific is set to welcome ten new lifestyle brands by 2027, further intensifying competition and expanding the range of options available to travellers. International brands currently dominate the landscape, accounting for 80% of the supply, leveraging their global recognition and established distribution networks. However, locally grown lifestyle brands are also demonstrating strong expansion potential, capitalising on their deep understanding of local culture and preferences to create authentic and compelling guest experiences.

Marriott International currently leads the existing supply in Asia Pacific and is set to maintain its market leadership. Hyatt is projected to rank second between 2025 and 2027. Investor and guest interest will drive continued growth, particularly for recently acquired international lifestyle brands like NoMad, CitizenM, The Standard, and Ruby, as well as other European and US-based lifestyle hotel chains.

“While lifestyle hotels have traditionally dominated the luxury and upscale segments – a trend which will continue with new brands entering Asia Pacific – significant growth is also now emerging in the upper midscale and below categories,” said JLL Vice President, Head of Hotels Research, Asia Pacific Marina Bracciani.

“The lifestyle concept, initially premium, is increasingly entering three-star and entry-level four-star properties, indicating a promising expansion into higher-volume, domestic markets.”

The entry of new brands from Europe and the Middle East will further intensify competition in the Asia-Pacific lifestyle hotel market, requiring operators to continually innovate and refine their offerings to stay ahead of the curve. Traditional hotel brands will have to increasingly adopt elements of the lifestyle hotel model, blurring the lines between the two categories, driven by a desire to appeal to a broader range of travellers and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.