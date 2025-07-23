Vietnam Golf Coast tweaks landscapes

DA NANG, Vietnam 24 July 2025: Vietnam Golf Coast clubs unveil a wave of upgrades aimed at keeping Central Vietnam at the top of Asia’s golfing leaderboard.

Long recognised for exceptional design and stunning scenery, Ba Na Hills Golf Club and Laguna Golf Lang Co are elevating course conditioning, aesthetics, and the overall player experience. From revamping turf and native landscaping to enhancing visual appeal and drainage, both clubs are investing in upgrades that reflect a deep commitment to excellence.

The iconic water buffalo ‘bio mowers’ at Laguna Golf Lang Co will soon benefit from a new storm shelter.

At Laguna Golf Lang Co, where a Sir Nick Faldo Signature layout weaves between jungle-clad mountains and the East Sea, work is underway on several key improvements to help the course thrive through the year, particularly during Vietnam’s more stressful winter months.

A second shelter for the club’s beloved water buffalo, who act as ‘bio-mowers’ tending to the rice paddies integrated into the course, is currently being constructed, providing protection from storms and reinforcing Laguna’s reputation for sustainability and innovation.

“Alongside the new shelter, we’re re-establishing putting surfaces and expanding our turf nurseries as we transition back to Zoysia matrella,” said Laguna Golf Lang Co’s recently appointed Chief Superintendent, Jason Blacka

“We’re also adopting enhanced staff training and implementing customised agronomic practices to maintain optimal turf health and playability year-round.”

Other initiatives include revamping native landscape zones to expose more sand and promote resilient indigenous plants. These changes not only support the ecosystem but also add to the visual drama of the layout.

Meanwhile, over in the hills above Da Nang, Ba Na Hills Golf Club is refining both the course and the brand that defines it. In 2025, the club unveiled a sharpened brand philosophy — Crafted by Nature, Perfected by Passion — that reflects a deeper focus on both authenticity and precision.

“This is more than just a slogan; it’s a guiding ethos that informs how we present and care for our course,” said Ba Na Hills Golf Club General Manager Simon Mees. “We’ve implemented a more rigorous maintenance regime focused on turf quality and year-round playability, while enhancing facilities to ensure comfort without compromising the tranquillity we’re known for.”

Recent improvements include raising the water level between holes 9 and 18 for better aesthetics and reducing the height of the fairway on hole 11 to reveal water views and boost drainage. At the same time, annual renovation work is being carried out across all playing surfaces to encourage root health and promote long-term grass density.