Langham hires Downing for Bangkok project

HONG KONG, 10 July 2025: Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has named Nick Downing as General Manager of The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok.

The appointment is the first of a series of key hires the group is making ahead of the riverside retreat’s opening in late 2026.

Nick Downing, General Manager, The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok.

Downing brings more than three decades of luxury hospitality experience from across Southeast Asia, Australia and the Indian Ocean. He most recently served as general manager of The Siam in Bangkok.

His previous leadership roles span both corporate and on-property positions, including posts at Minor Hotel Group, where he managed a cluster of 12 hotels; W Retreat Koh Samui, which he successfully repositioned; and Per Aquum Hotels & Resorts, where he steered key development projects and the seamless opening of the renowned Huvafen Fushi resort.

Downing will report to Sherona Shng, LHG’s Regional Vice President of Operations, Asia.

Located in Bangkok’s Bang Rak District, The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok is being developed by Rabbit Holdings, a subsidiary of BTS Group. The 78-key hotel will occupy a striking site along the Chao Phraya River and incorporate the city’s historic Custom House building, an architectural treasure that is being restored as part of the project.

Signature features at the property will include an outpost of The Langham, Hong Kong’s three-Michelin-star Cantonese restaurant, T’ang Court.