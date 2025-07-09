Cunard brand gains T+L readers’ attention

SINGAPORE, 10 July 2025: Luxury cruise line Cunard has been named the #2 Best Large-Ship Ocean Cruise Line in Travel + Leisure’s prestigious 2025 World’s Best Awards.* (Disney Cruise Line moved up from second place in 2024 to take the top spot this year).

The Cunard cruise brand celebrates 185 years, and this summer, the newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth continues a successful maiden season sailing to Alaska from Seattle. This October, the ship will mark another historic milestone for Cunard — Queen Elizabeth’s first Caribbean season and the brand’s first time homeporting in Miami.

Photo credit: Carnival Corporation. Queen Mary 2, the world’s only ocean liner, continues Cunard’s legacy of iconic ocean travel.

Each year, Travel + Leisure honours the top destinations, hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and more through its World’s Best Awards, determined by the publication’s readers. The annual survey celebrates the places and companies that consistently exceed travellers’ expectations across key areas such as service, cuisine, destinations, entertainment and onboard ambience.

More information about the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, including the full list of 2025 winners, can be found at: Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025

*The Full List (large ship ocean cruise lines)

1. Disney Cruise Line

Reader Score: 88.33

2. Cunard

Reader Score: 85.04

3. Holland America Line

Reader Score: 83.62

4. Celebrity Cruises

Reader Score: 82.60

5. MSC Cruises

Reader Score: 80.71