Vietnam closes HY2025 on a high note

HANOI, 8 July 2025: Vietnam welcomed approximately 10.7 million international visitors in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), according to preliminary data from the General Statistics Office, reported by Vietnam News Agency.

Earlier figures for the first five months of the year showed tourist arrivals reached 9,201,741, representing a 21.3% increase over the five months of 2024. For HY1 2025, the increase levelled off just short of 21% to close at around the 10.7 million visitor mark.

Half-year highlights

June 2025 alone: Nearly 1.5 million foreign visitors, a slight decrease from May but up 17% from June 2024.

Mode of Arrival: Air travel remained dominant, accounting for over 9 million arrivals (over 85%). Land routes saw nearly 1.4 million entries, with the remainder arriving by sea.

Key Source Markets

Northeast Asia: Remained the largest market, making up 60% of total international arrivals.

China: Topped the list with over 2.7 million arrivals.

South Korea: Followed with 2.2 million visitors.

Other significant markets included Japan, Taiwan (China), the US, and India.

Growth by Region

Asia: Up 21.1% year-on-year.

Europe: Rose 26.5% to 1.34 million.

Americas: Grew 8.6% to 582,800.

Oceania: Reached 304,200, up 14.1%.

Africa: Edged down 0.3% to 25,200.

Annual Target

The half-year figure represents nearly 49% of Vietnam’s full-year target of 22 to 23 million international visitors for 2025. However, the peak international tourism season in Vietnam runs from October to March.

These numbers indicate a strong recovery and growth in Vietnam’s tourism sector, with the national target reachable due to factors such as relaxed visa policies, proactive promotion campaigns, and digital marketing efforts, the VNA report noted.

(Sources Vietnamnet, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and GSO.)