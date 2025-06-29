BANGKOK, 30 June 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, reports that three of its properties have been recognised by the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, reaffirming the brand’s growing global presence and reputation for delivering distinctive guest experiences.

Voted by Travel + Leisure’s discerning international readers, the annual awards honour the finest in luxury travel, celebrating destinations, resorts, and travel experiences that set the benchmark across the region.

This year, Centara received accolades for these exceptional destinations:

Centara Reserve Samui — Rose two positions to 7 th place in Thailand’s Beach + Island Resorts category, highlighting its bespoke luxury, curated wellness offerings, and immersive oceanfront setting on Chaweng Beach.

place in Thailand’s Beach + Island Resorts category, highlighting its bespoke luxury, curated wellness offerings, and immersive oceanfront setting on Chaweng Beach. Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection — Named 2nd best House Reef in the Maldives, praised for its pristine marine ecosystem and effortless reef access that captivates snorkellers and divers alike.

Roukh Khiri Khaoyai, The Centara Collection — Awarded 8th best Upcountry Hotel in Thailand, recognised for its serene hilltop setting, personalised hospitality, and barn-house-inspired contemporary design.

“We are honoured to be recognised by Travel + Leisure’s readers and the global travel community,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts COO Michael Hensler. “These accolades are a reflection of our team’s passion, the evolving strength of our luxury and boutique offerings, and our ongoing commitment to creating meaningful stays that connect guests with the heart of each destination.”

The achievement marks another milestone in Centara’s mission to share the warmth of Thai hospitality with the world while evolving to meet the needs of today’s luxury travellers.

“As the group continues its international expansion, Centara remains dedicated to crafting meaningful stays inspired by culture, connection, and care — hallmarks of the Centara experience.”

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com