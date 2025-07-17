Etihad lines up seven new destinations

ABU DHABI, 18 July 2025: Etihad Airways has announced seven additional new destinations earlier this week as part of its strategy to expand its network and drive more point-to-point traffic to its Abu Dhabi home base.

The new destinations — Almaty, Kazakhstan; Baku, Azerbaijan; Bucharest, Romania; Medina, Saudi Arabia; Tbilisi, Georgia; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and Yerevan, Armenia — will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a thriving hub for tourism, culture, and commerce.

Sales opened this week for services to Medina (November 2025) and also for the six other destinations scheduled to start in March 2026.

These latest additions bring Etihad’s total number of new destinations for 2025 to 27, following earlier announcements of year-round routes and seasonal services.

Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, Antonoaldo Neves, said: “Our goal is clear, we want to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi. These new routes connect us to fast-growing, culturally rich regions and will help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE’s capital.

“With these seven additions, Etihad will have announced or commenced operations to 27 new routes in a single year – a remarkable milestone that reflects our ambition and commitment to Abu Dhabi’s growth.”

Etihad has already inaugurated flights to four new destinations this year — Prague, Warsaw, Sochi and Atlanta — and is set to add another 13 routes before the year closes.

The announcement comes just days after Etihad unveiled three new seasonal summer destinations for 2026: Kraków in Poland, Salalah in Oman, and Kazan in Russia, all set to operate during the peak travel months, May to September 2026

