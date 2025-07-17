AirAsia expands Vietnam flights

BANGKOK, 18 July 2025: Travellers can fly direct from Bangkok (DMK) to the city of Hai Phong (HPH) in Vietnam, now that AirAsia serves the route with four weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The inaugural flight took off on Wednesday, 16 July, with celebrations in both cities.

Photo credit: AirAsia. A320s fly the DMK-HPH route.

To celebrate the first flight, warm welcome activities were held at both Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport and Hai Phong’s Cat Bai International Airport. AirAsia deploys a 180-seat Airbus A320 on the route for the one-hour, 55-minute flight to the northern port city in Vietnam, located at the estuary of the Red River Delta.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “Vietnam remains one of AirAsia’s key strategic markets and has presented us with strong growth prospects. As we continue to enhance our network, guests can look out for more travel options covering even more destinations across the region,” he added.

Flight schedule

FD670 departs Bangkok (DMK) at 1030 and arrives in Hai Phong (HPH) at 1230. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday).

FD671 departs Hai Phong (HPH) at 1300 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 1455

Hai Phong is just a 50-minute drive from the world-famous Ha Long Bay, and as the third-largest city in Vietnam, it is renowned for its local cuisine and tourism potential.

To mark the new route, AirAsia is offering one-way fares starting at THB 1,790 for bookings made by midnight on 27 July 2025, valid for travel between 28 July and 24 October 2025, via the airline’s website, AirAsia MOVE.

Thai AirAsia operates the most direct flights from Bangkok (DMK) to Vietnam, covering six cities: Hanoi (21 flights/week), Ho Chi Minh City (25 flights/week), Da Nang (21 flights/week), Nha Trang (daily), Phu Quoc (daily), Hai Phong (four flights/week) and Chiang Mai to Hanoi (daily).

(Source: AirAsia and OAG Schedules Analyser data)