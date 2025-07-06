KUCHING, 7 July 2025: Sarawak’s Rainforest World Music Festival returns for its 29th edition from 26 to 28 June 2026, with organisers confirming a festival theme “One Earth. One Love. One unforgettable legacy.”

The announcement of 2026 dates and festival theme was made during the concluding concert at the 28th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), described as a “celebration of a global community brought together by rhythm, resilience, and shared purpose.”

Held from 20 to 22 June 2025 at the iconic Sarawak Cultural Village, RWMF 2025 brought together music lovers and cultural practitioners, alongside eco-conscious travellers and first-time visitors.

The iconic festival was especially significant with the ceremonial launch by YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Sarawak’s Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

The Minister conducted a walkabout on-site, engaging with festival partners, visiting the Green Ruai, and officially launching the Alunan Tukang Artisan Zone. His placement of the final eco-brick into the sculpture stood as a symbolic gesture — a seal of Sarawak’s commitment to circular sustainability and local empowerment.

“The Rainforest World Music Festival is more than a celebration of sound; it is a movement of purpose. Through world music, we are fostering a deeper conversation on conservation, culture, and connection,” said YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim. “RWMF 2025 showed that Sarawak is not just a destination; we are a thought leader in responsible, inclusive, and regenerative tourism.”

Sustainability was embedded in every aspect of the festival experience. From structured waste segregation systems and BYOB water refill stations to solar-powered lighting and composting technology developed by STB’s Innovative Creative Circle, RWMF demonstrated what a climate-smart festival can look like.

The Green Ruai was once again the environmental heart of the grounds — featuring WWF’s wildlife conservation hub, PATA’s carbon tracker booth, and hands-on recycling education with Miri Secondhand Dealers and Recyclers Association.

Commenting on the success of the 28th edition, Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board said: “We brought together generations, cultures, communities, and values. We made space not just for performance, but for purpose. RWMF 2025 reaffirmed that meaningful tourism is not about transactions — it’s about transformation.”

This year’s edition recorded a total of over 22,000 festival-goers. Notably, the festival saw a significant increase in family attendance, with parents, children, and even grandparents sharing in the RWMF experience.

From cultural workshops to eco-educational spaces, the festival’s Multigenerational appeal reflected its evolution into a family-friendly celebration rooted in music, learning, and connection.

Through dynamic programming, expanded sustainability efforts, and meaningful cross-cultural exchanges, RWMF 2025 reaffirmed its standing as one of the world’s most unique music festivals — a living showcase of what tourism, when done right, can truly achieve.

For more information on Sarawak’s attractions visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.