KUCHING, 8 July 2025: BESarawak has announced key leadership appointments effective 1 July 2025. These appointments are part of a strategic restructuring to bolster organisational growth and advance its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 goals.

Jason Tan Chin Foo has been promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼

Deputy Chief Executive Officer 𝗝𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗺 𝗦𝗼𝗼𝗻

General Manager – Capacity and Digitalisation 𝗔𝗻𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗞𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿

General Manager – Business Development and Services

He previously served as General Manager of Business Development and Marketing and has been with BESarawak since 2012.

Anedia Kahar has been promoted to General Manager of Business Development and Services.

She is a pioneer team member, having joined BESarawak in 2006, and was formerly Deputy General Manager for Business Development and Research.

Joachim Soon has joined BESarawak as General Manager for Capacity and Digitalisation. He brings a strong background in training, communications, and digital engagement and will focus on talent development and digital innovation.

These changes aim to bring in fresh perspectives, enhance the business events ecosystem in Sarawak, and strengthen the organisation’s focus on its Legacy Impact Master Action Plan.

For more information: https://businesseventssarawak.com/

(Source: BESarawak social media)