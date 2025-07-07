DUBAI, UAE, 8 July 2025: The Emirates Group’s efforts to align with this year’s UN call to end plastic pollution were on display at its ‘Tomorrow Takes Flight’ event.

The exhibition echoed the international organisation’s mission to reduce single-use plastic products, spotlighting Emirates’ and dnata’s efforts and approach to ‘Consuming Responsibly’ through sourcing, reusing, repurposing, and reducing plastic and other materials.

This year’s exhibition showcased initiatives that are driving impact across the organisation, including projects at both Emirates and dnata being implemented with like-minded partners and across departments and businesses like engineering, catering, cargo, airport operations, travel, service delivery, and others.

On the conference stage, employees heard about the work Emirates, dnata, and partners are doing to advance sustainable practices, with panellists from Emirates Engineering, Flight Operations, Service Delivery, Emirates SkyCargo and dnata Technical Services in addition to a powerful lineup of industry partners like the University of Cambridge, the UAE GCAA, Airbus, Boeing, ENOC, Cobus Industries GmbH, TLD, Mallaghan, GE Aerospace, Rolls-Royce and Dubai Airports contributing to discussions.

Speaking at ‘Tomorrow Takes Flight’, Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President & Chief Operations Officer, said: “The event celebrates our sustainability journey while educating and inspiring our people through the showcased initiatives and meaningful discussions on sustainable practices. Environmental responsibility is essential to achieving our objectives as an airline and as an industry, and it supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

With governments and communities demanding meaningful action, collective responsibility across the entire ecosystem is vital. Emirates is making progress with emissions reduction projects across our operations, and we’re actively pursuing programmes that conserve resources through recycling and responsible sourcing. Collaboration with industry partners will be crucial in the years ahead to enhance the recyclability of materials across the supply chain.

We’re also encouraging our teams to build on the success of existing initiatives and push boundaries to develop new approaches that address the full spectrum of operational waste, and today is a great example of these drives. From cabin materials and catering to ground operations and maintenance, every touchpoint presents an opportunity to minimise environmental impact.”

Steve Allen, dnata’s CEO, added: “Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we operate as a global business. It shapes the decisions we make, the investments we prioritise, and the standards we set for ourselves and our partners.

“We are driving progress through action: investing in renewable energy infrastructure at our facilities, accelerating the shift to electric ground support equipment, and collaborating with alternative fuel suppliers to lower emissions. At the same time, we’re tackling food waste, promoting responsible consumption, and expanding recycling programmes as part of a broader shift toward circular resource management.

“These initiatives are united by a clear ambition: to grow responsibly while delivering meaningful, lasting impact. This commitment is reflected in our team’s innovative, creative solutions and community partnerships, extending our efforts well beyond our core operations.

“It was a pleasure to highlight dnata’s initiatives to colleagues and partners through this unique event – a great opportunity to celebrate progress, share ideas, and strengthen the sense of purpose behind our sustainability journey.”

Sustainability initiatives on show

The next chapter of ‘Aircrafted by Emirates’, which includes transforming retired aircraft parts into functionally aesthetic items with a focus on metal and different composite materials.

Service Delivery teams presented onboard products using alternative or recycled materials.

Plastic cleanup efforts at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

An Emirates Flight Catering biodigester interactive display.

Sustainable food samples provided by MMI, Emirates Leisure Retail, dnata Catering & Retail and Emirates Flight Catering

dnata showcased its global sustainability efforts through a diverse range of initiatives across its international businesses at the event. The Catering team highlighted the use of plant-based packaging and a commitment to minimising waste by making the most of every ingredient in their kitchens.

dnata Cargo demonstrated its comprehensive recycling programmes, while marhaba presented lounge initiatives focused on reducing food waste. The event also featured sustainability projects from dnata Travel, including the deployment of a river interceptor in Sri Lanka to prevent ocean pollution and the distribution of reusable items to employees, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible consumption.

Partners like Ecyclex and Reloop demonstrated how different waste streams are recycled, including e-waste, in collaboration with Emirates Group IT, and dedicated a part of their display for employees to drop recyclables; Falcon Aircraft Recycling showcased products made of recycled aircraft parts and Dubai Can illustrate the progress of its Dubai Reef project, the world’s largest single purpose-built reef development. The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) outlined global sustainability principles, SDG’s and this year’s UN theme to #beatplasticpollution. Dubai Airports showcased how they are tackling airport-specific waste through innovation and collaboration, driving meaningful reductions across the airport community.

Employees also participated in quizzes and games, booth challenges, and other interactive activities to win prizes. Participants were also encouraged to contribute to the event’s ‘Bottle Wall’ before the event. Collected bottles were upcycled into custom plant pots for staff to take home as part of the Tomorrow Takes Flight challenge.

