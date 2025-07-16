BANGKOK, 17 July 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has signed a strategic new agreement with Savers Group Holdings Inc. that will accelerate the expansion of its hotel and resort portfolio in the Philippines.

Pampanga-based conglomerate Savers Group Holdings is a pioneer in several industries with diversified interests in the hospitality, real estate and retail sectors. It currently owns two well-established Best Western properties in the Philippines – Best Western Plus Metro Clark and Best Western Plus Hotel Subic – both of which have undergone complete renovations and relaunches in recent years. Now, Savers Group Holdings is set to become the authorised Area Development Office (ADO) and official representative of BWH Hotels in the Philippines, promoting regional growth, investment, and community development.

“At BWH Hotels, we are thrilled to sign this comprehensive ADO and representation agreement with Savers Group Holdings. This is more than just a signing—it’s the beginning of a shared vision for the Philippines hospitality industry,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin. “Our longstanding relationship with Savers Group, built over more than a decade, underscores the value we place on trusted regional partnerships.

With their proven local expertise and strong track record, we are confident this collaboration will accelerate the growth of our internationally recognised brands across the Philippines. Together, we look forward to a long-term partnership built on service excellence and strategic expansion.”

This collaboration will support the development of new projects under seven of BWH’s popular brands: Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Best Western Plus, BW Signature Collection, SureStay by Best Western, SureStay Plus by Best Western, SureStay Studio by Best Western, and SureStay Collection by Best Western.

BWH Hotels currently operates a portfolio of seven hotels and resorts in the Philippines, spanning popular destinations such as Angeles City, Cebu City, Clark, Panglao, Puerto Princesa, and Subic Bay.

