Tune into the Marriott Media network

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2025: Marriott International launched Marriott Media last week, signalling a new chapter in how brands engage with consumers across the traveller journey.

Marriott Media is a network designed for travellers, connecting relevant brands with customers across digital and physical touchpoints with contextually relevant messages.

Photo credit: Marriott International. Marriott Move steps up direct engagement with consumers.

By utilising first-party data and over 200 targetable attributes across the nearly 237 million-member Marriott Bonvoy programme and from Marriott’s lodging portfolio, which comprises almost 9,500 properties globally, Marriott Media combines demographic information with guest behaviour, travel intent, and traveller passions.

“Today’s travellers expect personalisation and welcome thoughtful discovery. Marriott Media is designed to enrich, not interrupt, serving guests content, recommendations, and offers in ways that feel natural, relevant, and aligned with their travel experience,” said Marriott International Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Peggy Roe. “I’m excited to announce Chris Norton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Data Activation & Personalization, will lead this bold initiative and serve as the General Manager for Marriott Media.”

Working with select brands, Marriott Media will curate brand experiences across Marriott-owned digital platforms such as Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app, placement within the room and stay experience, third-party websites, and social platforms. Marriott Media collaborated with select brands for an initial pilot, including PepsiCo, Visa, United Airlines, Uber, Starbucks, F1 THE MOVIE, Audible, American Express and Resy.

(SOURCE: Marriott International Inc)