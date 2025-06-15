IHG’s Voco reaches 100 milestone

BANGKOK, 16 June 2025: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is celebrating the milestone of 100 open hotels for its Voco brand within just seven years.

Launched in 2018, Voco has quickly become the fastest-growing brand within IHG’s Premium collection, having achieved record development activity levels across openings and signings in 2024, with properties in over 25* countries and further market entries in Thailand, Malaysia, and Jamaica set for the next two years.

Voco Quang Binh Resort.

In 2023, it had 100 open and pipeline hotels. Since then, it has almost doubled both its system and pipeline, reflecting the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform and in line with its strategy to accelerate IHG’s ability to capture conversion opportunities. Voco now has 100 hotels open across 25* countries, with a further 95 properties in the pipeline.

IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Korea Vivek Bhalla said: “The brand’s fast expansion to 100 hotels in less than seven years is a fantastic achievement. In Southeast Asia & Korea, our first Voco hotel opened along Singapore’s prime shopping district Orchard Road in 2022, and since then has grown to six open hotels, including Voco Orchard Singapore, Voco Seoul Gangnam, Voco Seoul Myeongdong, Voco Bali Seminyak, Voco Ma Belle Danang – By IHG and voco Quang Binh Resort – By IHG, and eight in the pipeline.”

“We want to create brands that our guests and owners love, and as a premium hotel brand, Voco is not only achieving consistently high guest satisfaction scores but also perfectly placed to capture conversion opportunities, enabling our owners to benefit from fast access to IHG’s global scale and enterprise platform.”

Recent and upcoming openings

Voco Quang Binh Resort – By IHG, Dong Hoi, Vietnam

Opened in May 2025, Voco Quang Binh Resort – by IHG is the world’s first Voco resort, set along Bao Ninh Beach in Dong Hoi. With 68 suites and beachfront villas, as well as a spa, it offers a peaceful and personalised escape. Beyond the resort, discover the breathtaking beauty of Quang Binh — from the world’s largest cave, Son Doong, to the UNESCO-listed Phong Nha, Ke Bang National Park.

Voco Seoul Myeongdong, Seoul, South Korea

Located near cultural landmarks such as Gyeongbokgong Palace and Namsan Tower, Voco Seoul Myeongdong offers 576 rooms and suites with views of Seoul’s contemporary cityscape and the Namsan Mountain.

Voco Bandung Setiabudi, Bandung, Indonesia

Located in the heart of Setiabudi, one of Bandung’s most sought-after districts, Voco Bandung Setiabudi will open soon with 162 rooms, along with an all-day dining restaurant, a ballroom and six meeting rooms, a heated swimming pool, a fitness centre and wellness treatment rooms.

Voco Bangkok Surawong by IHG Thailand

The 242-room Voco Bangkok Surawong will rebrand from the former Tawanna Bangkok hotel following a complete renovation and reopen in late 2025, ready to introduce travellers to the Voco distinctive stay experience. Situated in the heart of Surawong, a bustling district near Silom and Sathorn. This will be the first Voco property to open in Thailand and is located near popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment attractions.

Voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang – By IHG Vietnam

The Voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang – by IHG will be situated at the heart of the coastal city of Nha Trang upon its opening near the end of this year. The 250-key property will offer panoramic sea views across its 28 floors once it is completed and will meet the increasing demand for great stay experiences in the city, best known for its pristine white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and fresh seafood.

Voco Kuching Malaysia

Slated to open in late 2026, the 321-room Voco Kuching will be the first Voco property in Malaysia. Just a 15-minute drive from the city centre and five minutes from Kuching International Airport, the hotel provides guests with a comfortable and relaxing base to explore the wonders of Sarawak.