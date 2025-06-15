Refreshed Queen Elizabeth sails to Alaska

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2025: The newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth arrived at the Port of Seattle last week to begin a season of Alaskan voyages.

Queen Elizabeth will homeport in Seattle for the first time, bringing Cunard’s renowned White Star Service to the region for two exclusive seasons of luxurious voyages of seven to 12 nights.

Photo credit: Cunard. Guests can book spectacular Alaskan voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth, ranging from seven to 11 nights.

Guests can book Alaskan voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth, ranging from seven to 11 nights.

Refreshed Experience Aboard Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth now boasts revitalised signature spaces and an elevated Princess and Queens Grills experience, offering expansive suites, added amenities, butler service and access to private spaces and restaurants on board.

Inaugural Alaska guests will also be among the first to enjoy The Pavilion Wellness Café and the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea program onboard Queen Elizabeth, featuring three bespoke Journeys – packages that include a special curation of wellness treatments, nutritious smoothies, rejuvenating masterclasses and a selection of ELEMIS products.

Spectacular Alaskan Voyages

Guests can enjoy seven to 11-night Alaska voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth from June to September 2025, with rates starting from USD1,109 per person for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy.

Itineraries visit ports including Ketchikan, Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway, Juneau, and Victoria, British Columbia. Guests will soak in the pristine beauty of Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier, as well as scenic days viewing the Inside Passage, the longest sheltered inland waterway in the world.

Enriching Onboard Experiences

Onboard, guests will enjoy even more enriching experiences specially tailored to Queen Elizabeth’s Alaska season. First, Cunard continues its partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), offering a speaker series featuring experts who share insights into the region.

“The Port of Seattle is honoured to welcome Cunard and the iconic Queen Elizabeth for their first homeported season in Seattle,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. “This partnership marks a major milestone in our work to expand economic activity and to support local jobs through cruise, and we look forward to advancing together our shared vision for sustainability and responsible tourism.”

Winter in the Caribbean

Following an Alaskan summer, Queen Elizabeth will continue her North American residency, repositioning to Miami this October, where she will homeport for a maiden season of Caribbean voyages. This season marks the first time Cunard will dedicate a ship to a full season in the Caribbean, coinciding with a new slate of onboard entertainment offerings that welcome Broadway and West End performers on every voyage.

About Cunard

Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. There are currently four Cunard ships: Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and the new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024.