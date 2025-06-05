TTM+ wins carbon-neutral status

CHIANG MAI, 6 JUNE 2025: Thailand’s leading travel trade show returned this week with a programme spotlighting sustainability, soft power, Lanna heritage, and digital transformation.

The three-day Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2025 concludes today, 6 June, having succeeded in delivering a carbon-neutral event championing meaningful travel through Thailand’s ‘Five Must-Do’ experiences and celebrating Lanna’s heritage.

“TTM+ 2025 signals a new chapter for Thai tourism,” said Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong. “It’s a launchpad for sustainable ideas, a global marketplace for local businesses, and a powerful showcase of Thailand’s cultural depth and creative potential.”

He added: “TTM+ is instrumental in reshaping Thailand’s tourism supply chain for greater efficiency and competitiveness. By raising service standards and highlighting authentic experiences, the event delivers measurable economic value. Its global media reach strengthens Thailand’s image and supports the recovery of international tourism in 2025.”

Now in its 22nd edition, TTM+ 2025 features a programme blending business, culture, and innovation. It opens with curated Pre-Tours, the Thailand Product Update, and the TTM Talk. Delegates then participated in business appointments, networking lunches, and cultural experiences, including the signature “Chiang Mai Night”. The event concludes this evening, 6 June, with a business networking Happy Hour to foster deeper international partnerships.

TTM Talk returned under the theme “The Soul of Thailand: 3F Essentials,” spotlighting the cultural foundations of Thai soft power — Flavours, Fulfilment, and Fabrics.

This year, the event welcomed 406 international buyers from key markets, including Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Americas, and Australia — as well as emerging regions like Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Southern Africa.

TTM gained a substantial influx of 143 first-time buyers, accounting for 35.27% of the total attendees. Leading countries represented include China, Thailand, India, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Italy, Spain, and South Korea. Buyers range from outbound tour operators and travel agents to online travel agencies (OTAs), private travel designers, and airline representatives, all selected for their readiness to promote Thailand in diverse markets.

On the supply side, the event featured 450 Thai tourism operators — up 4.65% from 2024 — and included 50 winners of the Thailand Tourism Awards, as well as 30 representatives from hidden-gem cities. Of these, 119 are new participants, while 331 have previously joined the event. Among them, 134 sellers are certified under TAT’s STAR programme for sustainable tourism and 51 under the CF Hotels initiative.

Exhibitors spanned primary and emerging destinations and are organised by sector, including accommodations, health and wellness, attractions, travel services, and transportation.

To promote regional cooperation, TAT has invited National Tourist Organisations (NTOs) from the Greater Mekong Subregion, Southeast Asia, and selected provinces in China — expanding strategic tourism partnerships across the region. The event also welcomed 111 media from Thailand and overseas.

TAT expects TTM+ 2025 to generate over 13,000 scheduled business appointments and more than THB4.29 billion in tourism revenue. Beyond commercial outcomes, the event aims to leave a meaningful impact—on people, the planet, and the future of Thai tourism.

“TTM+ 2025 sparks momentum across the tourism ecosystem,” said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool. “It connects opportunity with action — driving revenue, expanding networks, and empowering Thai SMEs with the skills and exposure they need to thrive on the regional and global stage.”

Sustainability remains the cornerstone of the annual TTM+, with the Chiang Mai edition officially recognised as a Carbon-Neutral Event.

With support from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), the event measures and offset its emissions. In collaboration with Central Tham and Recycle Day, waste was sorted, recycled, or donated — with surplus food and materials provided to local communities. Bamboo installations and event furniture will be repurposed for schools or used sustainably.

In addition, 110 hotels featured at the event operate under the Carbon Footprint Hotels (CF-Hotels) platform, ensuring transparency and accountability — demonstrating Thailand’s leadership in green tourism practices.