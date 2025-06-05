CX returns to Rome for the summer season

HONG KONG, 6 JUNE 2025: Cathay Pacific returned to Italy’s capital Thursday with the launch of its non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Rome. ​

The new summer seasonal service is the fourth destination to join Cathay Pacific’s global network so far in 2025, as the Cathay Group nears 100 passenger destinations around the world.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific.

So far this year, Cathay Pacific has launched new passenger services to four destinations, including Hyderabad, Dallas-Fort Worth, Urumqi and now Rome. Meanwhile, low-cost carrier HK Express has launched services to Sendai, Nha Trang, Ishigaki, Komatsu, Changzhou and Yiwu already this year.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Rome has long been an important destination for Cathay Pacific and a popular one among our customers. We first launched flights to the city in 1986, and we are thrilled to be back once again, connecting our home, Hong Kong, with the ‘Eternal City’. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard with our signature Cathay Pacific service.

“In addition to Rome, we will also be launching flights to Munich and Brussels this summer. In total, we will be operating close to 100 return flights per week to 12 European destinations, providing our customers with even greater connectivity between Hong Kong and this important region.”

Operating three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Cathay Pacific’s new Hong Kong-Rome service utilises the airline’s fleet, the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, offering 38 flat-bed seats in business, 28 seats in premium economy, and 214 in economy.

Hong Kong-Rome (5 June-25 October 2025):

Rome is Cathay Pacific’s second destination in Italy, joining the airline’s existing daily return flights to Milan. The airline also operates flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Paris and Zurich in Europe.

Customers travelling from Europe can connect to the Cathay Group’s extensive network of destinations in Asia-Pacific and beyond, including 22 destinations in the Chinese Mainland served by Cathay Pacific and HK Express.

Cathay Pacific and HK Express are launching passenger services to 16 destinations worldwide in 2025, with additional announcements to follow. By the end of the first half of this year, the Cathay Group’s combined passenger network will reach 100 destinations worldwide.