TTM+: TAT unveils high-value experiences

CHIANG MAI, 6 JUNE 2025: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented its Thailand Product Update to international buyers and media during the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2025 hosted in Chiang Mai from 4 to 6 June.

TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Nithee Seeprae outlined the country’s tourism strategy, product developments, and a firm commitment to a sustainable, high-value future during the session.

“Thailand’s tourism direction for 2025 is clear—we’re creating high-value experiences rooted in culture, wellness, and sustainability,” said Nithee. “This is not just about growth in numbers, but about enriching every journey and ensuring tourism benefits both visitors and local communities.”

In line with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, the government has introduced new measures to enhance the visitor experience, including relaxed alcohol regulations and a streamlined online Digital Arrival Card. A broader range of immersive tourism products is also being developed to encourage longer stays and deeper cultural engagement.

The product update highlighted a strong focus on wellness tourism, particularly experiences inspired by Lanna heritage. Visitors can engage all five senses through traditional treatments: Tok Sen massage, herbal aroma therapies, and locally sourced wellness cuisine that reflects regional identity.

TAT’s wellness and medical tourism strategy also spotlights regional strengths. In Northern Thailand, yoga, folk dance, and Lanna-inspired spa treatments are available at destinations such as Fah Lanna Spa and ZiRa Spa.

The central region combines traditional and integrative therapies at The Soul in Saraburi and ChivaRak Wellness in Phetchaburi. Along the Gulf of Thailand, spas such as MASON and SPA Cenvaree blend tropical serenity with time-honoured Thai healing.

Gastronomy remains a pillar of Thailand’s tourism identity. The Michelin Guide Thailand 2025 features over 400 listings, including 50 in Chiang Mai. Sorn has become the country’s first restaurant to earn three Michelin stars. Under the “Wellness on a Plate” initiative, Thai cuisine now merges health, sustainability, and local ingredients—exemplified by venues like Blackitch in Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai continues to cement its role as a leading cultural and sustainable destination. The upcoming Lannatique by AWC, launching later this year, will offer a new lifestyle experience combining art, culture, gastronomy, and eco-conscious design. Also launching in November, the Blue Jasmine Rail Journey will offer a nine-day luxury route from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, with curated cultural and culinary stops across five provinces.

Thailand’s national green agenda is gaining ground. Sixteen destinations are now part of the Green Destinations framework, with Nan Old Town earning Asia’s only Gold Award this year. TAT also introduced the Krabi Prototype — a scalable model for low-carbon, community-based tourism. Initiatives in Ko Ngai and Thung Yee Peng villages exemplify how conservation and tourism can work in harmony.

To maintain safety and traveller confidence, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports continues to strengthen emergency response systems and implement robust safety protocols across the country’s tourism infrastructure.

A dynamic calendar of cultural and tourism events will drive year-round engagement. Highlights include nationwide Pride Month celebrations, the Phi Ta Khon Festival in Loei, and international music festivals such as Summer Sonic Bangkok, Rolling Loud Thailand in Pattaya, and Wonderfruit in Chon Buri. Traditional celebrations like the Phuket Vegetarian Festival and the Festival of Lights — featuring Loi Krathong and Vijitr Chao Phraya — will lead into the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026.

Sports tourism also plays a significant role in Thailand’s soft power strategy. Key events include the ONE Championship Muay Thai series, the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship, the Amazing Thailand Marathon in Bangkok, and the 33rd SEA Games, which will proudly host in December.

This year’s TTM+ 2025 welcomed 406 international buyers — 35.27% of whom were first-time participants — and 450 seller booths, including 50 Thailand Tourism Awards winners and 30 exhibitors from hidden-gem cities. The event is expected to generate over 13,000 business appointments and approximately THB4.2 billion in tourism revenue.

Thailand has welcomed over 14 million international visitors so far this year. The top source markets are China, Malaysia, India, Russia, and South Korea.