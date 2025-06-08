Tourism chief wins vote of confidence

MANILA, 9 June 2025: Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco pledged to double efforts and create more innovative programmes to boost Philippine tourism after President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr discarded her courtesy resignation letter last week.

Frasco was among Cabinet secretaries whose courtesy resignations were rejected by the Chief Executive.

In a statement posted on the Department of Tourism website, Tourism Secretary Frasco said: “With this renewed commitment, I will continue to push for innovative programs that build gains for the industry and provide gainful livelihoods for the Filipino people who rely on tourism. Our goal in the DOT is to leave no destination behind, thus always uplifting communities through tourism while engendering pride of place and honouring our national identity.”

Frasco submitted her courtesy resignation on 22 May after President Marcos announced a bold reset to recalibrate his Cabinet.

Various tourism organisations were quick to lend their support to Frasco, including the Pacific Asia Travel Association, the Philippine Tour Operators Association, the Tourism Industry Board Foundation, Inc., the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies, the Global Tourism Business Association, and the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines.

(Source: PNA)