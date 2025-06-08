Countdown to ITE Hong Kong 2025

HONG KONG, 9 JUNE 2025: ITE Hong Kong 2025 will be held from 12 to 15 June in Hall 1A to Hall 1E of the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), with the first two days for the travel trade and the last two days for public visitors.

The annual ITE, which this year incorporates the 39th ITE Leisure and the 20th ITE MICE, is Asia’s leading international travel fair, having been established some 40 years ago. ITE 2025 is the 5th live edition since the Covid pandemic.

The Honourable John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, has again sent a welcome message to all participants of ITE Hong Kong 2025.

Guest of Honor, LAW Shuk Pui, Rosanna, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government, will officiate at the opening ceremony at ITE’s Grand Stage on 12 June.

A long-established tradition, ITE holds two pre-opening events for the media: a press conference, held on 3 June, followed by the Exhibition Preview on 11 June.

ITE2025 also features approximately 30 concurrent events and seminars during the trade days, as well as over 80 travel seminars during the days open to travel consumers.

International exhibitors attractive to Asia’s travel trade

Having grown 1.5 times over the past two years, ITE will use five halls in 2025, accommodating around 60 exhibiting countries and regions — 30% from outside of Asia. The show caters to 500 exhibitors, 7,500 buyers and trade visitors.

By geography, roughly 54% of buyers and trade visitors are from Hong Kong, 30% from mainland China, of which two-thirds are from Guangdong and 16% from other Asia. This year, around 10 trade associations from neighbouring countries, cities and districts helped to organise trade delegations to visit the show.

New pavilions target younger visitors

The event’s theme this year is “From Recovery to Development”. To develop segments of young travellers and parents, there are new pavilions for Youth and Family Travel. Also, two public online surveys held in May drew 3000 replies. Based on the findings, the event organiser estimates a 10% increase in attendance to over 70,000 projected show visitors.

Developments & Highlights

To better serve buyers and trade visitors from mainland China, this year, some ITE seminars will be equipped with AI simultaneous interpretation (English/Chinese subtitles). Business matching for buyers meeting sellers.

New travel themes highlighted this year are Family Travel, which targets young parents and features activities like Kids’ Cosplay Catwalk with pre-show online and onsite polling and game requiring holders of ITE to visit checkpoints located in various parts of the exhibition, and the Youth / Gen Z Travel Pavilion which embedded a market where with products on display developed from idea or insight during holidays.

Selling to Public Visitors

To encourage more onsite sales, exhibitors are advised to facilitate visitors making online purchases within the exhibition halls. While the organiser welcomes exhibitors selling directly to the public, However, exhibitors must comply with related laws in Hong Kong.

ITE Hong Kong 2025 is endorsed by China’s Ministry of Culture & Tourism, with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Macao Government Tourism Office and the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong as supporters

For more details about ITE Hong Kong, visit www.itehk.com or email: [email protected]